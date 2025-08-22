403
Spain Turns To Latin America As Retirements Create 3.5 Million Worker Gap
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain will need at least 3.5 million additional workers by 2035 to replace a retiring baby boomer generation, according to Fundación Adecco. Immigration, especially from Latin America, will be central to closing this gap, but official data show it will not be enough on its own.
Between 2026 and 2035, about 5.3 million workers will leave the labor force. At the same time, only 1.8 million young Spaniards will reach working age. That leaves a clear shortfall.
Fundación Adecco projects 4.59 million immigrants will arrive during this period, most from Latin America. Around 80 percent will be of working age, and about 70 percent will actively seek jobs.
That equals 2.5 million workers, still one million short of what Spain needs. Spain already depends on foreign-born labor. The Elcano Institute reports that immigrants now make up around 23 percent of the workforce.
They filled roughly 90 percent of net new jobs created between early 2024 and early 2025. Colombians, Venezuelans, and Moroccans rank among the fastest-growing groups.
Latin America's cultural and linguistic ties make its workers particularly important for Spain, easing integration into the economy. The demographic imbalance is stark.
Official pension data show Spain paid 10.36 million pensions to about 9.4 million people in July 2025. Life expectancy hovers around 84 years, one of the highest in Europe.
Yet births remain low, just over 318,000 in 2024 compared with nearly 495,000 in 2009. This means fewer young workers to support more retirees, creating a rising strain on the pension system. Some industries face sharper pressures than others.
Agriculture, livestock, health care, public administration, real estate, textiles, and construction all employ large shares of older workers who will soon leave. By contrast, younger labor dominates in technology, finance, and telecommunications.
Even with an official unemployment rate above 10 percent, surveys show around four in ten firms cannot find workers for open roles, particularly in agriculture, construction, and hospitality.
The Spanish government has begun expanding legal pathways for foreign workers. In 2025, it updated its recruitment programs with origin countries to meet labor shortages and is considering broader measures for sectors that cannot find staff domestically.
The story behind the numbers is clear. Spain cannot replace its retiring workers with young Spaniards alone. Immigration, largely from Latin America , is already keeping key industries running.
Without it, the country faces deeper labor shortages and mounting pressure on pensions. Yet even with steady inflows, Spain must act on training, qualification recognition, and job conditions if it wants to keep its economy balanced.
