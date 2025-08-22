Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powell Speech Today At Jackson Hole: Fed Chair Says That Conditions 'May Warrant' Careful Interest Rate Cuts

Powell Speech Today At Jackson Hole: Fed Chair Says That Conditions 'May Warrant' Careful Interest Rate Cuts


2025-08-22 03:19:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in his Jackson Hole speech that the current economic conditions in the U.S.“may warrant” careful interest rate cuts from the central bank.

Powell underscored that while the U.S. economy has shown resilience, downside risks are on the rise.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN22082025007385015968ID1109964960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search