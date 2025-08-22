Powell Speech Today At Jackson Hole: Fed Chair Says That Conditions 'May Warrant' Careful Interest Rate Cuts
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in his Jackson Hole speech that the current economic conditions in the U.S.“may warrant” careful interest rate cuts from the central bank.
Powell underscored that while the U.S. economy has shown resilience, downside risks are on the rise.
