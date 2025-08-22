Boeing's Reusable X-37B Spaceplane Lifts Off Again, Testing Next-Gen Tech: But Retail Sees No Cause For Cheer

Boeing Co. (BA) and the U.S. Space Force successfully launched the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle's eighth mission late Thursday night. The reusable spaceplane lifted off at 11:50 p.m. ET aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch follows less than six months after the completion of the spaceplane's seventh mission, which concluded with a landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base in March.

Boeing stock traded over 3% higher by Friday mid-morning. The new flight includes a service module developed by Boeing to expand the spacecraft's ability to carry experimental payloads.

This eighth voyage carries several experimental technologies backed by U.S. government agencies. Among the on-board demonstrations are advanced laser communication systems and a quantum inertial sensor to offer navigational accuracy in the absence of GPS signals.

"The data we gather from the X-37B speeds decisions, hardens our architectures, and helps Guardians stay connected and on course even in contested environments,” said installation commander for Space Launch Delta 45, Col. Brian Chatman.

The X-37B program operates under the leadership of the U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and is managed day-to-day by the U.S. Space Force. Since its inaugural launch in 2010, the vehicle has completed seven flights. "Our role is to make sure the spaceplane is the most reliable testbed it can be," said vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems, Michelle Parker.

On Thursday, a Bloomberg report said the aircraft maker is nearing an agreement with China for the sale of as many as 500 airplanes, potentially ending an eight-year-long drought.

Boeing stock gained over 30% in 2025 and over 33% in the last 12 months.

