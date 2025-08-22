FBI Raids Home Of Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton

FBI agents have searched the Washington, D.C. residence of John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump. The unannounced raid took place on August 22 while Bolton was at home, according to multiple U.S. media reports.

CNN reported that the search was linked to a national security investigation, though the precise nature of the probe has not been disclosed. At least four agents were seen entering Bolton's house, and witnesses confirmed FBI personnel were active in the property's yard during the operation.

Bolton, in a brief interview with CNN, said he had no prior knowledge of the search and is still assessing the matter with his legal team.“I was not informed beforehand and have no details yet,” he said.

The FBI has not commented on the reasons behind the raid. Director Christopher Wray has previously stated that his agency is committed to enforcing the law“without fear or favor,” adding that“no one is above the law.”

Bolton, a long-time Republican official and foreign policy hawk, is a controversial figure in U.S. politics. He played a prominent role in the Trump administration's Iran strategy and North Korea policy, and has often clashed with both allies and rivals in Washington.

The search comes amid heightened scrutiny of former senior officials over the handling of classified information and national security matters. In recent years, the Justice Department has stepped up investigations into improper retention or misuse of sensitive documents.

While the details of the case remain unclear, the raid highlights the Justice Department's determination to apply the law equally, even to figures once at the highest levels of power. For Bolton, it opens a new chapter of legal and political uncertainty that may reverberate across Washington's national security establishment.

