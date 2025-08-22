Wushu Selection Trials For Asian Games Begin In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The three-day Wushu selection trials for the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026, began Friday at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

The event was inaugurated by Raksha Nikhil Khadke, who lauded the efforts of the Wushu Association of India. Khadse also congratulated the Wushu Association of J&K for successfully hosting the trials with the support of the J&K Sports Council.

Nearly 200 athletes from across the country are participating in the Sanda (combat) event of the trials. The Taolu (routine) selection trials will be held at Imphal from 25th to 27th August 2025.

As per the selection policy, the Technical Committee of WAI will shortlist eight athletes across seven categories (5 men + 2 women). Ranking tournaments will then be conducted every two months until June 2026, the deadline for final entries.

Read Also 68th National School Games In Wushu Begin In Jammu Mehreen To Represent J&K At 33rd National Wushu Championship