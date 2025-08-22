DYSS Holds National Sports Week Celebrations Across J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K is currently witnessing a surge of sporting enthusiasm as the Department of Youth Services and Sports leads celebrations for National Sports Week 2025. Across all districts, thousands of young athletes are participating in an array of competitions and fitness activities.

In Kupwara, the district level cricket competitions commenced at Galizoo Stadium. Simultaneously, Samba district witnessed the successful commencement of inter-zonal competitions in disciplines including Judo, Kabaddi, Badminton, Volleyball, Chess, and Yoga for Under-19 boys, with 150 players from across five zones participating.

In Rajouri district, all fifteen zones carried out spirited rallies and engaging physical activities.

Baramulla district organised a series of activities including poster rallies, aerobic exercises, recreational activities, fun games, and a specially organized Run for Girls. The main event at High School Khawaja Bagh saw 145 students participate. The district also successfully concluded the Inter-Zonal District Level Volleyball Championship for Girls across three age categories.

Bandipora district launched its Sports Week Celebrations across all educational zones.

Kishtwar district observed National Sports Week under the Fit India Movement banner with participation across all seven sports zones.

Shopian district organised various sports activities including rallies, Tug of War, and Musical Chair in Zone Vehil, along with an Inter Zonal District Level Badminton competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls at Degree College Shopian.

Ramban district successfully conducted pre-event activities across six zones, with 1082 participants including 720 boys and 362 girls taking part in various sports competitions such as Cricket, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and running events.

In Kathua, students took the National Sports Day pledge and participated in activities promoting sports and fitness. Ganderbal district organized rallies and sporting activities across all zones, with approximately 300 students participating in competitions including Volleyball, Chess, Carrom, Badminton, and Rope Skipping. Zone Hariganiwan also conducted an Inter-School Zonal Level Athletics Meet for Under-14 boys.

Anantnag district witnessed District Level Yoga Competitions at SRJ HSS Khanabal, where 71 female students from Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 categories showcased their yoga skills.

Srinagar district is currently hosting a week-long Inter-School/District Level Rifle Shooting Training Camp at Youth Hostel Shooting Hall, where 100 boys are undergoing training. The district also concluded Inter-Zonal/District Level Girls' Cricket Competitions in Under-17 and Under-19 categories, with Zone Amira Kadal emerging victorious in both categories. Inter-Zonal/District Level Under-17 Boys' Cricket Competition is underway at S.P. College Ground.

National Sports Week Celebrations Begin Across Budgam

The District Youth Services and Sports Office Budgam on Friday launched National Sports Week celebrations across all educational zones of the district, paying tribute to legendary Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

The week-long program, being held under the directions of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Budgam, Ghulam Hassan Lone, aims to promote sports culture and inspire students by remembering the unparalleled contributions of Major Dhyan Chand to Indian Hockey.

As part of the celebrations, a variety of sports competitions, athletic events, fitness activities, and awareness drives are being organised with the objective of ensuring mass participation of students. Schools from different zones will take part in the activities as per the devised schedule, creating an atmosphere of healthy competition and sportsmanship. The program will continue till August 28, showcasing the sporting talent of Budgam's youth.