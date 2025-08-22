Downtown Heroes Clinch RFYS Kashmir U19 Girls' Football Tournament

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Under-19 Girls' Football season in Kashmir concluded on a high note with Downtown Heroes FC crowned champions by dominating the field against Comrade FC. The tournament, part of the Foundation's Season 2024-25, brought together talented young girls from across the region in a pioneering platform for grassroots football.

In the final game, played on Friday at TRC Ground in Srinagar, saw Downtown Heroes defeat Comrade FC 11-0.

Downtown Heroes FC coach and Kashmir's first female football coach, Nadiya Nighat, said:

“This victory is a testament to our team's hard work. The girls have learned the true value of teamwork, discipline, and pushing their limits. The presence of Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse, and Ms. Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, was a huge motivation for both teams. Through RFYS, our players have gained invaluable exposure to game time, competitiveness, and professionalism. We can't wait for the next season.”

Team Captain Fadilah added:

“This RFYS season was unlike any other, we gave our all in every match, including the last league game. Lifting the RFYS trophy while maintaining clean sheets throughout the season makes us extremely proud. It truly reflects our dedication and hard work.”

Kashmir Arrows FC defeated Kashmir Harvard 3-1 to finish third.

The season featured thrilling contests and exceptional performances, highlighting Kashmir's vast reservoir of talent and football's rising popularity among young girls.

In addition to the Kashmir leg, RFYS 2025-26 season has kicked off last month.

The RFYS Season 8 featured key football hotspots of Delhi, Punjab, Kashmir, Kochi, Malappuram, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Meghalaya.

Games were played across five age categories: U-7 (Boys & Girls), U-9 (Boys & Girls), U-11 (Boys & Girls), U-13 (Girls), and U-13 (Boys).

As many as 40 teams participated across the five categories, with the minimum number of matches per team being 21.

Read Also Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League Becomes Launchpad For National Dreams Khalid Jamil Signs Two-Year Contract As India Football Coach