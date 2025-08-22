J & K Assembly Session Likely In Sept

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference Minister Javaid Ahmad Dar on Friday that the autumn session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly is expected to be convened next month.

Speaking to reporters on sidelines of a function, the minister said the autumn session of the Assembly is likely to be held next month.

“The session is on the cards. It is essential to convene the Assembly by the first or second week of September,”Dar said in response to a question regarding the opposition's demand for an assembly session to pass a resolution seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

The minister said it would not appropriate at this stage to comment on the bills brought by the Union Government to remove chief minister ministers in States and Union Territories, saying they have been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for examination.

“They have been sent to JPC. We will speak when any decision would be taken on them (by JPC),” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Read Also Panchayat Polls Will Be Held Soon, Process Underway: Javid Dar Fire breaks out in J-K assembly in Jammu

Javid, who holds the portfolio of Agriculture Production Department, said that their topmost priority is to boost the rural economy.

“The reforms in the agriculture sector are advancing. Our priority is to strengthen the economic well-being of those engaged in agricultural activities by providing them better crop varieties and high-density plants,” he said.