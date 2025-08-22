J & K Assembly Session Likely In Sept
Speaking to reporters on sidelines of a function, the minister said the autumn session of the Assembly is likely to be held next month.
“The session is on the cards. It is essential to convene the Assembly by the first or second week of September,”Dar said in response to a question regarding the opposition's demand for an assembly session to pass a resolution seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.
The minister said it would not appropriate at this stage to comment on the bills brought by the Union Government to remove chief minister ministers in States and Union Territories, saying they have been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for examination.
“They have been sent to JPC. We will speak when any decision would be taken on them (by JPC),” he said, as per news agency KNO.Read Also Panchayat Polls Will Be Held Soon, Process Underway: Javid Dar Fire breaks out in J-K assembly in Jammu
Javid, who holds the portfolio of Agriculture Production Department, said that their topmost priority is to boost the rural economy.
“The reforms in the agriculture sector are advancing. Our priority is to strengthen the economic well-being of those engaged in agricultural activities by providing them better crop varieties and high-density plants,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment