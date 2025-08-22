Twisto's Urszula Kasperska Discusses Fintech Innovation And Flexible Payments In Exclusive Xraised Interview

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WARSAW , POLAND, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent episode of Xraised, Urszula Kasperska, Head of Sales and Business Development at Twisto , shared her insights on the future of fintech, the growing demand for flexible payments, and Twisto's strategic goals in Poland. As a pioneer in“Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL), Twisto has been reshaping online shopping with a focus on innovation and flexibility, providing customers and merchants with modern financial solutions.



Driving Flexibility in Payments

During the Xraised interview, Kasperska explained how Twisto's two key BNPL products - the 30-day deferred payment and“Pay in 3” installments - help customers better manage their cash flow. By paying merchants upfront while giving customers more time and control, Twisto enhances the shopping experience while delivering seamless payments solutions.



Expanding Twisto's Presence in Poland

Looking ahead, Kasperska highlighted Twisto's commitment to strengthening its role in Poland's growing fintech landscape. With increasing consumer demand for flexibility in online and in-store transactions, Twisto's priority is to provide trusted BNPL solutions that help merchants boost conversions while offering customers more confidence in their purchasing decisions.



From Banking to Fintech Innovation

With a career foundation in traditional banking, Kasperska's transition into fintech has been both professional and personal. She emphasized that innovation in the sector provides exciting opportunities, particularly for women, who are increasingly shaping leadership roles in payments and technology.



The Future of Fintech Flexibility

Kasperska concluded the conversation by reaffirming Twisto's mission to redefine how modern payments should work - simple, stress-free, and designed for customer flexibility. Through continuous innovation, Twisto is poised to expand its influence in the Polish market and beyond.

For more information, visit Xraised and watch the full interview with Urszula Kasperska here: Twisto's BNPL Innovation Interview . To explore Twisto's services, visit .



