Russian Troops Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

The invaders attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The cities of Nikopol, Marganets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove communities were hit by enemies.

During the day and in the evening, Russian troops fired drones at the Mezhova and Shakhtarsk communities of the Synelnykove district, as a result of which a private house caught fire there, and four cars were damaged.

The Russians attacked the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. A private house was mutilated there by an enemy strike.

Lysak also clarified information about the previous strikes of the Russian army on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts.

According to him, more than 20 private and six apartment buildings and five outbuildings were damaged in the city of Marganets due to night shelling from Grad multiple rocket launchers. One farm building – destroyed. A children's creativity center, two cars, and a garage were also mutilated.

As a result of the morning airstrike by Russian troops on the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykove district, in addition to the gymnasium, a kindergarten, a cultural center, shops, two private houses, a garage, a building that was not in operation, a car, and a power line were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 21 and the morning of the 22nd, the Russian invaders hit the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region , using drones, Grad anti-aircraft missiles, and guided aerial bombs.

Due to the enemy attack, houses, a utility company, and a gymnasium were damaged, and several fires broke out.

