Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Troops Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-08-22 03:13:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

The invaders attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The cities of Nikopol, Marganets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove communities were hit by enemies.

During the day and in the evening, Russian troops fired drones at the Mezhova and Shakhtarsk communities of the Synelnykove district, as a result of which a private house caught fire there, and four cars were damaged.

The Russians attacked the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. A private house was mutilated there by an enemy strike.

Lysak also clarified information about the previous strikes of the Russian army on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts.

Read also: Enemy struck Kupiansk, killing one woman and injuring four other people

According to him, more than 20 private and six apartment buildings and five outbuildings were damaged in the city of Marganets due to night shelling from Grad multiple rocket launchers. One farm building – destroyed. A children's creativity center, two cars, and a garage were also mutilated.

As a result of the morning airstrike by Russian troops on the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykove district, in addition to the gymnasium, a kindergarten, a cultural center, shops, two private houses, a garage, a building that was not in operation, a car, and a power line were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 21 and the morning of the 22nd, the Russian invaders hit the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region , using drones, Grad anti-aircraft missiles, and guided aerial bombs.

Read also: Russians are doing everything to prevent leaders' meeting - Zelensky

Due to the enemy attack, houses, a utility company, and a gymnasium were damaged, and several fires broke out.

Photos: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109964810

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search