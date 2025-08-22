SW02 Bamboo Unlocks 3 Types Of Work And Life
Cool Connectivity: All devices are compatible
At just 1.7 cm (0.69 in) thin , the bamboo–aluminum body hides a powerhouse: 100W Power Delivery charging, HDMI with dual 4K output, and triple USB 3.0 ports . It flips between stand, dock, and tablet modes in seconds, offering flexibility for every situation. Thanks to bamboo's natural pores and thermal properties, SW02 runs up to 6°C cooler than plastic docks - a difference you can feel after hours of use. Whether you're working on a MacBook, a Windows laptop, or plugging in gaming gear like a Switch or Steam Deck, SW02 delivers flawless, stable performance. And unlike cold metal or plastic boxes, bamboo gives you a natural, warm touch - a reminder that technology can feel alive, not sterile.
Bamboo's Cooling Secret
Bamboo isn't just beautiful - it's a natural heat fighter . With an open-frame design combined with an aluminum core, heat is quickly drawn away from your devices, ensuring stable performance even under heavy loads. In real-world tests, SW02 kept devices running cooler and quieter compared to traditional docks. Flexibility is built in: stand upright, dock neatly, or lie flat in seconds, adapting to your workflow. It powers laptops and phones at full 100W PD speed , while effortlessly driving 4K external displays for both productivity and entertainment. From last-minute presentations in coffee shops to multiplayer gaming sessions in hotels, bamboo's calm, organic touch brings a sense of balance and comfort to every digital battle.
