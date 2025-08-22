Should A Fresh Air System Be Operating 24/7?

MENAFN - GetNews) As air pollution has become a recurring issue in the past, fresh air systems have grown in popularity. These systems filter outdoor air before it is introduced in the building and carry diluted air, along with other impurities out to the environment, contributing to a healthy and comfortable indoor air quality. But there's one question that commonly arises: should a fresh air system be kept on 24/7?

Why Continuous Operation Matters

The answer is yes, you should have the system in operation 24/7. This not only contrasts with opening windows which can introduce secondhand pollution indoors but also can help maintain a stable supply of clean, oxygen-rich air. It providesa 24-hour cycle of fresh air for family members, as if in a“forest oxygen bar.” Poor outdoor air quality also has a fast impact on indoor air. A new air system does so by slowly diluting indoor pollutants with filtered fresh air and ejecting harmful gases. Just as dumping clean water into a cup of dirty water won't instantly clean it, this purifying process takes a few hours to do its job and achieve peak air quality. Constant interruptions only add to the system's load and decrease its efficiency.

Energy Use and Practical Considerations

New fresh air systems are made to use little power. They consume far less energy, even when working 24 hours a day, than central air conditioning. The little extra power costs are usually worth it when it comes to healthier indoor air longer absences, users can turn the system off for a period of time, then switch it back on via remote hours in advance of returning home. That way you have fresh, clean air ready and waiting when you get there without wasting energy.

Learn more about the product here: Airwoods Comfort Fresh Air Ceiling Mounted Energy Recovery Ventilator