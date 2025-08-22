New Study Finds CBT Therapy Enhances Quality Of Life In Divorce Cases, Offering Insights For Family Lawyers

MENAFN - GetNews) A recent peer-reviewed study published in the Shahroud Journal of Medical Sciences (2025) has revealed that Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT therapy) and Structural Family Therapy (SFT) both significantly improve the general health and quality of life of couples seeking divorce. These findings offer important implications for family lawyers, who often support clients through not only legal battles but also the psychological and physical fallout of marital breakdown.

The Hidden Health Toll of Divorce

Divorce is widely recognized as one of life's most stressful events, often accompanied by psychosomatic health problems. According to accredited CBT therapists , couples in the process frequently experience heightened anxiety, sleep disturbance, unexplained pain, gastrointestinal issues, and depression. Left untreated, these conditions can complicate legal negotiations, fuel conflict, and negatively impact families' long-term well-being.

The 2025 study directly addressed these challenges by evaluating whether targeted therapy could make a measurable difference in the lives of divorcing couples.

Inside the Study

Conducted at family counseling centers in Minoodasht City Judiciary, the study involved 30 couples seeking divorce who met eligibility criteria. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups: one receiving CBT therapy and the other undergoing Minuchin's Structural Family Therapy (SFT). Each group completed eight therapy sessions, with participants assessed both before and after treatment using standardized measures of general health and quality of life.

The results showed that both therapy approaches produced statistically significant improvements in mental and physical health outcomes. Couples reported improvements across measures of general health, quality of life, and psychosomatic symptom reduction. Analysis further demonstrated that there was no significant difference between the two approaches, indicating that CBT therapy and SFT are equally effective for couples experiencing divorce-related distress.

Implications for Family Lawyers

The findings emphasize that divorce impacts far more than legal status. It often triggers health problems that make the process harder, and therapies like CBT provide couples with structured tools to manage stress, regulate emotions, and reduce conflict. This support can enable individuals to engage more effectively in legal proceedings.

According to accredited specialist family lawyers , the study highlights how mental health interventions can complement legal expertise. Clients who receive CBT therapy often approach negotiations with greater clarity, resilience, and focus on long-term outcomes. These improvements can lead to more constructive mediation, healthier co-parenting arrangements, and fairer settlements.

Legal practitioners frequently find themselves navigating not only the legal complexities of divorce but also the heightened emotional states of their clients. Evidence such as this research confirms the practical benefit of integrated support: when therapy is available alongside legal representation, the overall process becomes more efficient and less adversarial.

A Path Forward

The research points to the need for greater collaboration between the legal and therapeutic professions. By encouraging divorcing couples to access CBT therapy or family therapy as part of the divorce process, family law practices can help reduce conflict, shorten proceedings, and improve long-term outcomes for families.

As awareness grows, partnerships between law firms and mental health providers are expected to expand, creating a more holistic model of divorce support that protects both legal rights and personal well-being.