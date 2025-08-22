Brisbane's Divine Glow Beauty Brings Brazilian Wellness Secrets To Teneriffe, Offering Transformative Skin And Body Treatments

MENAFN - GetNews)Divine Glow Beauty, a new boutique wellness salon in the heart of Teneriffe, is quickly becoming Brisbane's most talked-about destination for personalised skincare and body sculpting. Founded by highly experienced Brazilian esthetician Ellen, the salon specialises in combining science-backed techniques with a holistic approach to beauty, helping clients achieve radiant skin and a profound sense of well-being.

After 15 years in the industry of beauty, Ellen moved from Brazil to Australia with the intention to spread the modern as well as highly efficient beauty practices of her homeland with the Brisbane community. Holding a Beauty Therapist Certificate IV and a Brazilian Diploma in Beauty Therapy, Ellen's expertise is the foundation of Divine Glow Beauty .







“In Brazil, beauty is not just about how you look; it's about how you feel. It's a celebration of health and vitality from the inside out,” says Ellen, owner of Divine Glow Beauty.“My passion is to bring that philosophy to Brisbane. I don't just provide treatments; I create a personalized experience where each client feels cared for, relaxed, and leaves feeling more confident in their skin.”

The salon's signature service is the renowned Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage massage technique has been developed to be an amazing way for people to cleanse their body to reduce puffiness, decrease fluid retention, as well as boost circulation. Unlike a regular massage, it uses gentle, rhythmic movements to stimulate the lymphatic system, helping the body naturally eliminate toxins and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

“Many people struggle with bloating, swelling, or feeling sluggish without knowing why. Often, it's because their lymphatic system needs a helping hand,” Ellen explains.“Our Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage is transformative. It's not just relaxing; it's a functional treatment that sculpts the body and promotes a healthier, more balanced you. The results keep our clients coming back.”

Although it's the lymphatic massage that's one of the most popular, Divine Glow Beauty offers an array of high-tech face treatments available in Brisbane that are designed to cleanse, revitalize, re-establish, and regain the natural glow of your skin. Each facial is custom-designed to meet the person's individual requirements and goals for their skin.







A Peek in the Divine Glow Beauty Experience:



Rejuvenation facials : are a deeply hydrating and refreshing treatment that is designed to restore skin elasticity and elasticity, reduce dullness, and enhance overall radiantness.

Chemical peels available in Brisbane: using chemical peels that are safe to cleanse and resurface your complexion, this procedure treats hyperpigmentation, fine lines, acne, and uneven texture to create a smoother, clearer complexion.

Facial Extract: An skilled manual elimination of blocked pores (blackheads or whiteheads) is done to avoid breakouts and significantly improve the clarity of skin and overall health.

Skin tightening in Brisbane: By utilizing the latest technologies, these treatments tighten and tone the skin, decreasing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging to give younger-looking skin. Fat cavitation treatment within Brisbane: The non-invasive body contouring treatment, which uses ultrasound technology to pinpoint and eliminate fat cells that are stubborn in particular regions, sculpting the body without any surgery or downtime.

At the heart of Divine Glow Beauty is a dedication to a true understanding and personalized service. Ellen together with her coworkers believe that there aren't any two clients who are alike and therefore, they don't provide the same service. They take the time to speak with each customer and learn about their requirements and preferences before forming a treatment plan.

This bespoke method, coupled with tried and tested methods and a relaxing, serene salon setting and a relaxing, beautiful salon environment has resulted in Divine Glow Beauty a rapidly expanding and loyal client base which is largely from personal recommendations, which is which is a testimony to the trust and transformational results that the salon can deliver.

“Whether you're seeking to relax after a long week, rejuvenate your skin for a special event, or target specific wellness goals like detoxification or body sculpting, we are here to guide you on your journey,” says Ellen.“Our value lies in making you feel revitalised and cared for. We invite Brisbane to discover its divine glow.”

Divine Glow Beauty is located in Teneriffe. To book a consultation or treatment, visit their website or contact the salon directly.

About Divine Glow Beauty:

