Andrew P. Trussler, MD Now Accepting New Patients For Eyelid Surgery In Austin, TX

Andrew P. Trussler, MD, in Austin, TX, is now accepting new patients for eyelid surgery, also known as blepharoplasty. Serving Austin and surrounding areas, this procedure rejuvenates the eyes, reduces sagging lids, and may improve vision. Contact Dr. Trussler today to schedule your consultation and achieve a refreshed, youthful look.

Austin, TX - Andrew P. Trussler, MD , a board-certified plastic surgeon with specialty training in cosmetic surgery, is pleased to announce that he is now welcoming new patients for eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) in Austin, TX, and surrounding communities. This procedure offers patients the opportunity to restore a youthful, energized appearance while addressing common issues such as drooping eyelids, puffiness, and excess skin.

At his Austin practice, Dr. Trussler offers both upper and lower eyelid surgery, allowing patients to target specific concerns and achieve balanced, natural-looking results. Upper eyelid surgery is designed to remove or reposition excess skin and fat that often causes drooping lids, which can make individuals appear older or more tired than they feel. In many cases, this procedure can also improve vision that sagging upper eyelids have compromised.

Lower eyelid surgery, on the other hand, focuses on correcting puffiness, under-eye bags, and wrinkles beneath the eyes. By smoothing and rejuvenating the lower eyelid area, patients often achieve a brighter, more refreshed appearance that enhances overall facial harmony. Whether performed individually or in combination, upper and lower blepharoplasty procedures are tailored to each patient's unique goals and needs.

“Eyelid surgery is one of the most effective ways to rejuvenate the face,” said Dr. Andrew P. Trussler.“Many patients are surprised at how much of a difference upper and lower eyelid surgery can make-not just in how they look, but in how they feel. It's about restoring confidence, comfort, and in some cases, even improving vision.”

Dr. Trussler's practice emphasizes safety, precision, and artistry in every procedure. Consultations include a comprehensive evaluation and a personalized surgical plan, ensuring that the results appear natural and complement the patient's overall features. Patients benefit from Dr. Trussler's advanced training, surgical expertise, and dedication to providing compassionate care throughout every stage of treatment, from initial consultation to post-recovery care.

In addition to cosmetic improvements, blepharoplasty can provide functional benefits. Many Austin-area patients seek treatment because sagging eyelids can interfere with daily activities, making tasks such as reading or driving more challenging. By correcting these issues, eyelid surgery enhances not only appearance but also quality of life.

Residents of Austin, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, and surrounding areas in Central Texas are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Trussler to explore the benefits of eyelid surgery. Appointments are now available, and patients can learn more by contacting Andrew P. Trussler, MD, at (512) 450-1077.

About Andrew P. Trussler, MD

Dr. Andrew P. Trussler is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon with specialty training in cosmetic surgery. Based in Austin, TX, he is recognized for his expertise in facial, breast, and body procedures. He has earned multiple awards for his scientific contributions to the field of plastic surgery. With a commitment to patient safety, innovative techniques, and personalized care, Dr. Trussler has built a reputation as one of Austin's most trusted plastic surgeons.

