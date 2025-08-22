





Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt, the Head of the House of Feigenblatt, is scheduled to speak at the prestigious QS Higher Ed Summit: Americas 2025. This significant event in higher education brings together prominent figures to discuss key issues in the sector. His presentation will focus on the crucial role of branding and prestige for universities in the Americas. A leading scholar in educational leadership, and one of the most highly decorated academics in the United States, Ambassador von Feigenblatt also serves as the Andean Parliament's Special Envoy for Education and holds a position as Visiting Professor at the University of Southampton.

His presence at the summit represents the House of Feigenblatt's dedication to its work in education and international development.

The House of Feigenblatt, a noble house founded in the 21st century, is the official household of Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt, who serves as the Andean Parliament Special Envoy for Education. The King of Spain, Philip VI, bestowed upon Ambassador von Feigenblatt the Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic, a high honor that grants nobility. In 2024, the College of Arms of King Charles III of the United Kingdom officially granted the House's heraldic badge and standard, and designated Everwise Hall, a stately home in Palm Beach County, as its official seat.

The House of Feigenblatt maintains formal relationships with both the Andean Parliament and the Central American Parliament. It coordinates a variety of activities for its members in over twenty countries. A key initiative is the "Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt" Interuniversity Lecture Series for Peace, Development, and Education, launched in collaboration with the CUGS University of Mexico and involving over 30 universities and academies. The House also supports two peer-reviewed academic journals and several social science research projects. In 2024, the National Assembly of Ecuador presented the House of Feigenblatt with the Dr. Vicente Rocafuerte Decoration of Merit, acknowledging its contributions to international education.

Ambassador's von Feigenblatt most recent book it titled“Ethics in Social Science Research”. This book has become the standard reference on the topic and it was published by Springer, one of the most prestigious academic publishers.

Contact: Raquel Grünauer

