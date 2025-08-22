Author Sandi Schaffer Releases Heartwarming New Children's Book, The Bear In A Chair
In a world where stillness can be mysterious and imagination knows no bounds, The Bear in a Chair by Sandi Schaffer offers young readers a cozy, curious adventure filled with warmth, charm, and gentle life lessons.
This charmingly illustrated children's book tells the simple story of a discarded stuffed bear waiting in a chair for someone to notice him through the window of the second-hand store. Children will discover the emotions and thoughts of this sweet, sad bear as he waits day after day, until a child walks by and waves to him from the sidewalk outside, then hurries off.
Will the child return? Will the bear be in the chair forever?
The Bear in a Chair invites young readers to think about patience, hope, and love. It's a soothing read for bedtime, classroom sharing, or quiet moments in a busy day.
About the Author
Sandi Schaffer is a passionate storyteller who understands the powerful bond between children and the stories that shape their early years. Sandi Schaffer has read many stories to her six grandchildren. The Bear in a Chair is her latest contribution to meaningful picture books for young readers.
