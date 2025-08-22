CEO Maria Gonzalez And Adelante Community Development Founder Named One Of Colorado's Top 25 Most Powerful Women In Business







Aug 22, 2025 - Commerce City, CO - The Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce (CWCC) has recognized Maria Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Adelante Community Development, as one of the 2025 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business. This prestigious honor highlights Maria's visionary leadership, her dedication to advancing Latino entrepreneurs, and her impact on shaping Colorado's economic landscape.

The CWCC Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business award celebrates leaders who excel in their industries, demonstrate unwavering commitment to community, and serve as role models for women in business across the state. Maria joins a distinguished group of honorees who are transforming Colorado through leadership, innovation, and social impact.

“As Colorado continues to grow, it is the leadership, resilience, and determination of women like Maria Gonzalez that shape the future of our state,” said Simone D. Ross, President and CEO of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.“Our honorees are not only powerful in their professions, but they are also powerful in the ways they lift up others and make a lasting difference in their communities.”

“This recognition is not about me, it is about every entrepreneur who dares to dream and every community member who believes in building a more inclusive economy,” said Gonzalez.“I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside such remarkable women, and I share this award with my team, our partners, and the resilient entrepreneurs we serve every day.”

As the driving force behind Adelante Community Development, Maria has pioneered initiatives that empower Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, provide access to capital and resources, and break down systemic barriers to economic mobility. Under her leadership, Adelante has grown into a statewide leader for entrepreneurship, equity, and inclusive economic development.

Latinos represent one of the fastest-growing segments of Colorado's economy and contribute significantly to the state's GDP. Nationally, if U.S. Latinos were an independent economy, they would rank among the top five largest in the world. In Colorado, Latino-owned businesses are key drivers of job creation and innovation, yet often face structural barriers to growth. Maria and Adelante are at the forefront of building a Latino entrepreneurship ecosystem that ensures these contributions are recognized, supported, and expanded. By championing inclusive policies, fostering collaboration, and creating culturally responsive programs, Adelante is positioning Latino entrepreneurs as essential leaders in Colorado's economic future.

Maria's recognition reinforces Adelante Community Development's mission to empower Colorado micro-entrepreneurs through workforce training, business development, and essential wraparound resources that foster growth and long-term prosperity.

The 2025 CWCC Top 25 honorees will be celebrated at the Top 25 Gala on August 21, 2025, at the Seawell Ballroom in Denver.

About Adelante Community Development

Adelante Community Development is a nonprofit organization committed to elevating Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs for their success and prosperity. Through culturally responsive programs, training, and advocacy, Adelante champions a legacy of economic mobility and opportunity for Latino entrepreneurs in Colorado.