Emarat And Wasl Sign Agreement To Supply LPG Services Across 70+ Properties, 8500+ Residential And Retail Units
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the agreement, Emarat will provide end-to-end LPG solutions, including uninterrupted supply, system fit-outs, preventive maintenance, emergency response, and compliance with safety protocols
Dubai, UAE – August, 2025 – Emarat, a pioneer in the UAE's energy retail sector, and Wasl, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in the UAE, have signed a landmark agreement to provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply and maintenance services across 8500+ of Wasl's residential and retail assets in key Dubai communities, including Jumeirah, Al Quoz, Umm Suqeim, Karama, Oud Metha, Naif, Muraqqabat, Muhaisnah, Rashidiya, Mirdif, and Warsan. The agreement was formally signed by Salem Al Nuaimi, Director of Asset Services and Solutions Management (AMSS) at Wasl Properties, and Zayed Abbas, Senior Vice President, LPG, at Emarat. Under the agreement, Emarat will provide end-to-end LPG solutions, including uninterrupted supply, system fit-outs, preventive maintenance, emergency response, and compliance with safety protocols. The services also include 24/7 customer support, meter reading, billing, and invoicing for all tenants-both residential and commercial. Salem Al Nuaimi, Director of Asset Management Services & Solutions at Wasl, commented:“This partnership is another step in Wasl's journey to redefine service excellence across our portfolio. Emarat's technical expertise and digital-first approach enables us to streamline operations while offering smart, accessible LPG services that align with our vision of modern, connected communities. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation,” said Zayed Abbas, Senior Vice President, LPG, at Emarat.“By combining our technical expertise with Wasl's strong presence across Dubai, we are ensuring consistent value, peace of mind, and enhanced service delivery to thousands of residents and businesses.” In addition, tenants will benefit from enhanced digital convenience through Emarat's fully automated LPG Services Mobile App, enabling real-time service access, cashless payments and a streamlined user experience that aligns with Dubai's smart city ambitions.
