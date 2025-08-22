Philippines: 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Davao Oriental

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 rocked Caraga, Davao Oriental in the Philippines, at 3.08pm (11.08am UAE time) on Friday (August 22).

The epicentre of the tremor had a depth of 147km, according to he Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The quake was tectonic in nature.

Recommended For You Falguni Pathak brings the spirit of Navratri to Dubai with a pre-Navratri Utsav Interfaith marriage, no-fault divorce: Why Abu Dhabi family court is popular globally

Phivolcs noted that aftershocks are anticipated, though no significant structural damage is expected.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.