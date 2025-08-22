Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Philippines: 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Davao Oriental

2025-08-22 02:29:46
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 rocked Caraga, Davao Oriental in the Philippines, at 3.08pm (11.08am UAE time) on Friday (August 22).

The epicentre of the tremor had a depth of 147km, according to he Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The quake was tectonic in nature.

Phivolcs noted that aftershocks are anticipated, though no significant structural damage is expected.

