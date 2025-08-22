Revealed: Full List Of Judges For KT Plus 150'S Hunt For UAE Innovators
Khaleej Times is gearing up to recognise a bunch of exceptional talents from all over the UAE as part of its exciting new initiative - the KT Plus 150 list . Only the most promising super-achievers under the age of 40 will find themselves on the list, which will include 150 trailblazers from 15 industries.
You can choose the winners from various fields - AI, fashion, tech, healthcare, sports, etc. Nominations are open, and you can cast your vote here to pick the next generation of changemakers . Winners will be announced on September 15.
A panel of 16 eminent judges will pick only the absolute best among the nominated ones. Experts in their respective fields, each one is an innovator and pioneer inspiring others. From strategists, super influencers to leading entrepreneurs, the panel has it all.
Take a look at the judges who will be selecting the best in talent from each category:1. Fashion
2. Sports
3. Art & Design
4. Media & Entertainment
5. Food
6. Sustainability
7. Energy
8. Finance
9. AI
10. Esports
11. Real Estate
12. Education
13. Consumer Tech
14. Health & Wellness
15. Software & Web Development
