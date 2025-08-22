UAE: 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Fujairah's Safad

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the Safad area in Fujairah, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor, which had a depth of 2.3km struck at 12.35pm UAE local time on Friday (August 22). The NCM confirmed it was not felt by residents and had no impact in the UAE.

Recommended For You Falguni Pathak brings the spirit of Navratri to Dubai with a pre-Navratri Utsav Interfaith marriage, no-fault divorce: Why Abu Dhabi family court is popular globally

Just one day ago, an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 struck Oman's Madha region at 5.13am. Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Al Sila . NCM released a statement confirming that the tremor was lightly felt in the area, but had no significant impact.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile on August 5, few days before the Sila earthquake, a quake of magnitude 2 was recorded in Khor Fakkan . The tremor, which was detected at 8.35pm, was slightly felt by residents but it had no effect, the authority clarified.

Even though the UAE is not located in a major earthquake zone, it occasionally experiences minor tremors . It is because it is located near the Zagros mountain range - one of the most active seismic regions in the world.

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, a seismologist at the NCM explained that the Zagros range, which stretches through Iran and Iraq, frequently records seismic activity, sometimes producing powerful earthquakes.

“These events, though often centred hundreds of kilometres away, can produce tremors that may be felt in parts of the UAE, especially in the Northern Emirates,” Mohamed Alhassani, acting head of Seismic Monitoring Section at the NCM, told Khaleej Times during an exclusive interview.