Gold Price In Qatari Market Increases By 0.16% This Week
Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market increased by 0.16 percent over the past week, reaching USD 3340.99500 per ounce, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).
QNB data showed that the price of gold increased from USD 3335.79540 recorded last Sunday.
As for other precious metals, silver declined by 0.41 percent on a weekly basis to reach $37.88590 per ounce, up from USD 38.04000 at the start of the week.
Platinum rose by 0.18 percent, reaching USD 1344.96910 per ounce, compared to $1342.50480 at the beginning of the week.
