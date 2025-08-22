Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Expanding With $48.34 Billion At 0% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecast For The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market has seen rapid expansion. The market is projected to grow from its current size of $23.44 billion in 2024 to reach $27.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This noticeable growth during the historic period is predominantly due to the surge in vaccine production, a rise in worldwide pharmaceutical exports and imports, increased funding in healthcare logistics, the proliferation of clinical trials necessitating global distribution, and the extension of the cold chain infrastructure in up-and-coming markets.

In the next few years, the pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market is projected to witness considerable expansion. The market is set to balloon to a value of $48.34 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth in the forecast period include the development of mRNA and cell and gene therapies, the expansion of biologics and personalized medicine, increased variations in global temperature, pharmaceutical and supply chain globalization, and a growing elderly population. Key trends projected during this period involve intelligent packaging with IoT-enabled sensors, blockchain-driven traceability and temperature history records, enhanced insulation using phase change materials (PCMs), AI/ML-powered predictive temperature excursion management, and the utilization of integrated software platforms for the management of cold chain logistics.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market?

The growth of the pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market is expected to be fueled by the escalating demand for biologics and vaccines. Biologics, therapeutic products derived from living organisms, are used to treat a variety of ailments while vaccines are specifically designed to bolster immunity against infections. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to an increase in demand for these advanced therapies, which provide targeted and effective treatment options for health issues like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes. The pharmaceutical cold chain packaging plays a crucial role in storing and shipping biologics and vaccines, as it maintains the strict temperature ranges required to preserve their stability, potency, and safety from manufacturing to administration. For instance, GOV, a UK-based government website, reported in June 2025 an increase in coverage for the first dose of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR1) vaccine in all regions in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. The East of England, London, and the Southwest each recorded a 0.5 percentage point increase. The Southeast and Midlands saw marginal rises of 0.1 percentage points while the Northeast and Yorkshire and the Northwest saw an increase of 0.2 percentage points. Consequently, the escalating demand for biologics and vaccines is propelling the growth of the pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Sonoco Products Company

. Sealed Air Corporation

. Biobase Group

. Csafe Global LLC

. Cryoport Systems LLC

. Cold Chain Technologies LLC

. Topa Thermal BV

. Envirotainer AB

. Haier Biomedical Co. Ltd.

. Peli BioThermal Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Industry?

The companies that dominate the pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market are emphasizing the creation and deployment of technologically superior products. For instance, they are developing eco-friendly, temperature-controlled packaging solutions to improve the robustness, security, and effectiveness of products that are temperature-sensitive during their storage and transit. These sustainable packaging systems aim to maintain the requisite temperatures for the products and simultaneously curb their environmental impact, often through the application of recyclable, biodegradable, or re-usable materials. An example of this is when Cold Chain Technologies, LLC, a packaging company originating from the US, rolled out TailorTemp in April 2025. This is an environmentally-conscious, temperature-controlled packaging solution formulated specifically for the pharmaceutical sector. TailorTemp, made completely from recyclable corrugated cardboard and devoid of any plastic, is positioned as a greener alternative to usual expanded polystyrene (EPS) containers. Furthermore, the solution employs a computer-assisted parametric algorithm that was developed alongside a thermal transfer laboratory to fine-tune its proportions, insulation, and cooling needs as per each client's specific requirement. Effective for up to 36 hours in preserving the desired product temperature, it enables swift prototyping and rigorous validation. An added benefit is its flat pack shipping method which amplifies its efficacy and sustainability benefits. Currently, there is ongoing research to boost its performance level and reinforce its cold chain logistics potential.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Segments

The pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Insulated Shippers, Insulated Containers, Gel Packs And Ice Packs, Phase Change Materials, Dry Ice

2) By Packaging Format: Active Packaging, Passive Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Cold Chain Logistics Providers

4) By Application: Vaccines, Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Trials, Laboratory Samples

5) By End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Hospitals, Research Institutes, Logistics And Distribution Companies, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Insulated Shippers: Passive Insulated Shippers, Active Insulated Shippers, Single-Use Shippers, Reusable Shippers

2) By Insulated Containers: Small Payload Containers, Medium Payload Containers, Large Payload Containers, Pallet-Sized Containers

3) By Gel Packs And Ice Packs: Water-Based Gel Packs, Polymer-Based Ice Packs, Foam Brick Refrigerants, Reusable Cold Packs

4) By Phase Change Materials: Organic Phase Change Materials, Inorganic Phase Change Materials, Eutectic Mixtures, Bio-Based Phase Change Materials

5) By Dry Ice: Dry Ice Pellets, Dry Ice Blocks, Dry Ice Slabs, Dry Ice Slices For Small Parcel Use

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging, North America is identified as the leading region of that given year. Projections indicate that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

