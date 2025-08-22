Global Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market To Reach $16.14 Billion At A Steady 15.5% CAGR By 2029

Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Global Market Report 2025– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size of genetic testing and consumer genomics has seen a significant increase. The market is anticipated to expand from a value of $7.83 billion in 2024 to reach $9.07 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The surge experienced in history can be explained by the heightened interest in early illness identification and risk evaluation, improved affordability and availability of genetic testing methods, an increase in consumer interest in genealogy and trait examination, the widespread adoption of telehealth platforms, and the escalating occurrence of persistent and inherited diseases.

The market for genetic testing and consumer genomics is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $16.14 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The surge during the forecast period is due to the rising demand for customized healthcare and preventive medical services, increased availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits, the growing incorporation of genomics into medical decision-making processes, augmented investments in biotechnology and genetic studies, along with escalating governmental backing for genomic research and exact medicine initiatives. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include the progression in next-generation sequencing, the application of AI and machine learning in analyzing genetic data, evolution in portable and home testing technologies, the amalgamation of genetic data with digital health records, and advancements in microarray technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market?

The burgeoning understanding of personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the expansion of the predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market in the future. Personalized medicine denotes a medical method that tailors prevention and treatment plans according to a person's genetic makeup, way of life, and environmental conditions. The interest in personalized medicine is because it augments treatment efficacy by aligning treatments with a patient's distinct biological characteristics. Predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics augment personalized medicine by pinpointing genetic predispositions and characteristics, enabling bespoke prevention, early recognition, and treatment approaches based on a person's genetic makeup. For instance, in February 2024, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a professional membership organization based in the US, there was an approval of 16 new personalized medicines by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023, an uptick from 6 in 2022. Consequently, the burgeoning understanding of personalized medicine is fueling the expansion of the predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market?

Major players in the Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

. QIAGEN N.V.

. Ancestry

. Myriad Genetics Inc.

. ARUP Laboratories

. BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

. Invitae Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Industry ?

In a bid to provide personalized health insights and early detection of genetic risks, key industry players in the predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market are leaning towards the development of innovative solutions, such as consumer genomics insight services. These services involve direct-to-consumer genetic testing procedures that sift through an individual's DNA data to provide insights regarding their ancestry, health risks, traits, and wellness, without any need for a medical order. In November 2022, for example, Strand Life Sciences Private Limited, a tech company from India, launched Strand Genomic Wellness to offer individualized health insights. It facilitates people to comprehend their genetic predilection towards various diseases, thereby supporting preventive health care management utilizing genomic data. The primary benefit is enabling individuals and doctors to make informed lifestyle and medical choices based on distinctive genetic profiles.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market

The predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Testing Type: Diagnostic Testing, Predictive Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Carrier Screening

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray Technology, DNA Sequencing

3) By Service Type: Genetic Counseling Services, Sample Collection And Analysis, Data Interpretation And Reporting

4) By Application: Breast And Ovarian Cancer, Cardiovascular Screening, Diabetic Screening And Monitoring, Colon Cancer, Parkinsonism Or Alzheimer's Disease, Urologic Screening Or Prostate Cancer Screening, Orthopedic And Musculoskeletal, Other Cancer Screening, Other Diseases

5) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Research Institutions, Diagnostic Laboratories, Consumers (Direct-to-Consumer Testing)

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnostic Testing: Cancer Diagnostic Testing, Neurological Disorder Testing, Rare Disease Diagnostics

2) By Predictive Testing: Cancer Risk Prediction, Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Neurodegenerative Disorder Risk

3) By Pharmacogenomic Testing: Adverse Drug Reaction Prediction, Psychiatric Medication Response, Dosage Optimization

4) By Carrier Screening: Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Screening, Sickle Cell Anemia Carrier Screening, Tay-Sachs Carrier Screening

Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market Regional Insights

In the Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. In the upcoming period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

