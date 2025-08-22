Ezpooling Sole Provider Of Lottery Pools In AZ Celebrates 30 Years

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - PowerPick Players Club is the oldest and most established lottery service provider in the USA, with an A+ Rating by the Better Business Bureau. Today it celebrates its 30th year providing players with more chances of winning jackpots and other large prizes through its website ezpooling .







Photo caption: Andy & Judy Amada, Founders, PowerPick, Inc.

The website offers lottery pools in Powerball, Mega Millions, Fantasy 5 and The Pick and Scratcher tickets. Players just click a button to instantly join a pool with other Arizona players. By participating in a pool, the costs of the tickets are shared so that players can share up to 100 tickets for as little as $3.25. And with today's jackpots, players can still win millions or tens of millions.

“Lottery Pools provide players with more chances of winning than any other way of playing – It's simply the smartest, most entertaining and least expensive way of playing,” said Andy Amada, of PowerPick, Inc.“Those who pool see more winning tickets than any other way of playing. Traditional purchases, with only one or two tickets are very unsatisfying to most players because they see no winners drawing after drawing after drawing. That rarely happens with lottery pools due to the volume of tickets in each pool.”

It All Began in 1994:

It was holiday time and the lottery jackpot was high. Andy's nephew asked him if he could buy tickets for the family and they would pool their money together, share the tickets and the winnings. And so the idea of PowerPick Players Club was born. It took a year to program and started in 1995.

“Uncle” Andy took that idea and turned it into the one and only Lottery Pooling Service of its kind in the country. PowerPick has evolved over the 30 years into what the family believes is the best and easiest way to play the lottery games offered by the State of Arizona.

What started as three selections has grown to HUNDREDS. Pick your game, pick your group size, decide when to play. PowerPick does all the work. Players just click a button.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, PowerPick Players Club gives players an opportunity to play with hundreds more tickets in Powerball and other jackpot games for only pennies per ticket by pooling with others.

“It's all about more tickets, more winners, and more excitement,” said Amada.

PowerPick is not a lottery and does not sell lottery tickets. It provides a pooling service to players throughout Arizona. So, all those who don't work in large office environments, where pooling is more accessible, can also enjoy the benefits of pooling.

Although PowerPick has a brick-and-mortar location, players throughout Arizona are able to join a lottery pool through PowerPick's ordering website .

Players within Arizona who are at least 21 years old can also reach PowerPick at 602-995-9200 or 800-274-7529. Email contact is .... Office – 8024 N. 24th Ave Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85021. (NE corner of I-17 & Northern).

PowerPick operates independently from the Arizona Lottery and makes no claim of any state endorsement or affiliation.

