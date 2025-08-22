US Leads Greenfield FDI Into Saudi Arabia In 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The first half of 2025 marked a significant surge in greenfield foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia, with the United States leading the charge. American investors drove 61 projects, injecting $2.7 billion into the Kingdom's economy, accounting for nearly a third of both the project count and total investment. This surge highlights the growing confidence of international investors in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic reforms and its appeal as a business hub in the region.

According to a report by Emirates NBD, greenfield investments in Saudi Arabia showed a notable increase, both in terms of project volume and capital inflow. In total, 203 greenfield projects were launched in Saudi Arabia during the first half of 2025, marking a 30.1% year-on-year rise. These projects, spanning across various sectors, reflect the country's strong development trajectory and its efforts to diversify away from oil reliance.

Egypt emerged as the second largest contributor to Saudi Arabia's greenfield FDI, securing $1.81 billion through 11 projects. Many of these ventures were centered around real estate developments, capitalising on the Kingdom's expanding urbanisation and demand for residential and commercial properties. Egypt's growing involvement reflects deeper ties between the two nations, particularly in sectors related to infrastructure and housing.

China, a global FDI powerhouse, played a significant role as well, investing $858.3 million through 11 projects in Saudi Arabia. China's investments in the Kingdom primarily focused on manufacturing, technology, and energy, complementing the Saudi government's drive to expand its industrial base and modernise key sectors. Chinese companies are also playing a pivotal role in the development of high-tech infrastructure, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's push towards a more diversified, knowledge-based economy.

France also made its presence felt, contributing $771.7 million through six greenfield projects. The French investments were primarily focused on technology, retail, and luxury goods, with several high-end brands expanding their operations within the Kingdom. France's engagement is part of a broader European interest in tapping into Saudi Arabia's expanding consumer market, particularly in areas linked to fashion, entertainment, and sustainable energy.

The UAE's regional influence continued to grow, with 25 projects worth $205.3 million being launched in Saudi Arabia. These ventures spanned various industries, with a focus on hospitality, logistics, and real estate. The UAE's investments underscore the close business ties between the two countries, with the Kingdom remaining a key destination for Emirati capital looking to expand its footprint in the region.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, was the top destination for greenfield FDI, attracting 100 projects valued at $2.3 billion. As the political, economic, and cultural centre of the country, Riyadh continues to benefit from the majority of investments, particularly in the areas of technology, infrastructure, and urban development. Dammam, home to one of the Kingdom's key industrial hubs, secured 21 projects worth $1.28 billion, while Jeddah followed closely with 13 projects totalling $1.22 billion. These cities represent strategic focal points in Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans for diversification, driven by growth in manufacturing, logistics, and energy.

Saudi Arabia's overall greenfield FDI rose by 1.7% to $9.34 billion during the first half of 2025, reflecting the Kingdom's position as an attractive investment destination. The growth is seen as a direct result of efforts to enhance the ease of doing business in the country and to create a more transparent regulatory environment. Initiatives like the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and the Saudi Green Initiative have been instrumental in drawing foreign investments into the Kingdom.

