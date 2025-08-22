Famine Confirmed In Gaza For First Time, Says UN-Backed Report
Français
L'ONU déclare la famine à Gaza, Netanyahu dénonce un“mensonge”
Español
Hambruna en Gaza, confirma informe de la ONU
العربية
لأول مرة.. تأكيد أممي رسمي بوقوع مجاعة في غزة
Famine affects the administrative district of Gaza, which includes the city of Gaza, the analysis said. According to the monitor, the lives of 132,000 children under the age of five are especially at risk due to malnutrition. Of these, 41,000 are considered to be particularly serious cases, twice as many as in the previous assessment in May.
According to the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO), this is the first time that a famine has been declared in a Middle Eastern region.
“An immediate ceasefire and end to the conflict is critical to allow unimpeded, large-scale humanitarian response that can save lives,” the UN agencies FAO/UNICEF/WHO/WFP said in a joint press release on Friday.
Israel's foreign ministry said there is no famine in Gaza, responding to the report.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland, EU and over 20 nations call for urgent action to stop famine in Gaza
This content was published on Aug 13, 2025 Switzerland, the European Union and 23 other countries have sharply criticised the“unfolding famine” situation in Gaza and called for urgent action.Read more: Switzerland, EU and over 20 nations call for urgent action to stop famine in Gaz
