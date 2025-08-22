SMT Scharf AG Reporting Significant Revenue And EBIT Growth In The First Half Of 2025
Hamm, 22 August 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world's leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, is issuing its figures for the first half of 2025 today. In the first six months of the 2025 fiscal year, the SMT Scharf Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 50.1 million – representing a significant year-on-year growth rate of 76.4% (H1/2024: EUR 28.4 million), which was largely due to the full consolidation of the joint venture company Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co. The significant revenue growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment also had a positive impact. Irrespective of this, the first half of the year for SMT Scharf was characterized by investment reticence in the international mining markets.
Earnings from operating activities (EBIT) for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 2.9 million (H1/2024: EUR -0.8 million). The full consolidation of Xinsha and the major orders received in the Tunnel Logistics segment had a particularly positive impact here. This resulted in an improved EBIT margin (in relation to operating performance) of 5.4% in the reporting period by comparison with -2.0% in the same period of the previous year.
"In the first half of the 2025 financial year, we continued to drive our strategic initiatives forward in the mining markets worldwide. In addition to mineral and coal mining, we are focusing on expanding our activities in tunnel logistics, where we aim to open up additional potentials with our transportation systems. We are therefore pleased that the significant growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment in the first half of the year has contributed to the targeted diversification of our business," as Volker Weiss, CFO of SMT Scharf AG, commented.
In the new equipment business, SMT Scharf lifted its sales revenue to EUR 23.7 million in the first six months of 2025, compared with EUR 11.1 million in the first half of 2024. Revenue in the spare parts business also rose to EUR 19.3 million (H1/2024: EUR 13.3 million), while revenue in the Service segment was up to EUR 7.0 million (H1/2024: EUR 3.9 million). As in the same prior year period, revenue of EUR 0.1 million was generated in the Miscellaneous segment.
With regard to the international core markets, China stood out as SMT Scharf's most important sales market in the first six months of 2025. Revenue there amounted to EUR 24.0 million, representing a significant increase on the same period of the previous year (H1/2024: EUR 6.2 million). SMT Scharf generated its second-highest revenue of EUR 6.9 million in Poland (H1/2024: EUR 6.3 million) and in Russia (H1/2024: EUR 6.2 million). Moreover, in the first half of 2025, SMT Scharf generated revenue of EUR 4.0 million in the Africa region (H1/2024: EUR 4.6 million), EUR 0.5 million in America (H1/2024: EUR 0.6 million) and EUR 1.4 million in Germany (H1/2024: EUR 1.6 million).
In terms of segments, coal mining remained the segment with the highest revenue at 72.1%. Compared to the same period of the previous year (H1/2024: 73.6%), the share of coal mining in total revenue edged down slightly. By contrast, SMT Scharf significantly increased the Tunnel Logistics segment's share of total revenue year-on-year to 17.0% (H1/2024: 4.2%). At 9.0%, mineral mining represented the third-largest segment (H1/2024: 18.5%). In addition, the Other Industries segment also contributed 2.0% to total revenue (H1/2024: 3.7%).
As Longjiao Wang, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, explained: "With regard to the further course of the year, we are concentrating on driving our activities in development, production and sales forward. To this end, we recently set up a Global Technical Council to design and organize the development of new transport systems efficiently and systematically. The purpose is to obtain European approval for a battery-powered monorail hanging rail system for underground mines in firedamp-prone environments in the second half of 2025. With this, we aim to bolster the conditions for further growth when the market picks up again in 2026 following the current downturn in investment sentiment."
The order intake of EUR 39.9 million in the first half of 2025 stood below the figure of EUR 53.8 million in the prior year period and reflects the investment reticence in the international mining markets. The orders at hand as of 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 21.5 million (31 June 2024: EUR 48.0 million).
Based on the results for the first half of 2025 and the latest market developments, the Managing Board has revised its revenue and earnings expectations for the 2025 financial year. Accordingly, the Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue for 2025 to be in a range of EUR 100 million to EUR 120 million and operating earnings (EBIT) to range between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 2.5 million. Previously, the Managing Board had expected consolidated revenue of between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million and operating earnings (EBIT) in the range of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million.
The complete report for the first half of 2025 will be published later today at in the Investor Relations section.
The SMT Scharf Group (“SMT Scharf”) develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment and logistics systems for underground mining and tunnel construction. Our captivated railway systems as well as our other high-performance vehicles are deployed all over the world, primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They transport materials and personnel up to a payload of 48 tons on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. SMT Scharf also supplies the mining industry with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnel construction, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries have been successfully added to the product range since 2019. In total, the SMT Scharf Group has its own companies in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. Further information on the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at .
