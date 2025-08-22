Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nebius Group N.V. Announces Results Of Its Annual General Meeting


2025-08-22 02:09:55
Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V. announces results of its Annual General Meeting
22-Aug-2025 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Nebius Group N.V. announces results of its Annual General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands - August 22, 2025 - Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) (the“Company”), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the“AGM”), held on August 21, 2025, have been adopted.

The total number of Class A shares eligible to vote at the AGM was 203,009,866, with a total of 203,009,866 voting rights; the total number of Class B shares eligible to vote at the AGM was
35,698,674, with a total of 356,986,740 voting rights. Each Class A share carries one vote; each Class B share carries ten votes. The Class A shares and Class B shares voted together as a single class on all matters at the AGM.

Results of the AGM

Below are the results of each proposal presented to the AGM:

Item 1: Extension of term to prepare 2024 Accounts

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

413,735,313

123,050

2,104,319


Item 2: Adoption of the 2024 Accounts

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

413,816,798

61,688

2,084,196


Item 3: Discharge of the Board for liabilities to the Company

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

413,419,206

2,311,109

232,367


Item 4: Re-appointment of Arkady Volozh as an Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

414,917,731

872,064

172,887


Item 5: Re-appointment of Ophir Nave as an Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

401,785,324

12,911,264

1,266,094


Item 6: Re-appointment of John Boynton as a Non-Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

396,747,571

19,015,666

199,445


Item 7: Re-appointment of Elena Bunina as a Non-Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

401,251,034

14,510,759

200,889


Item 8: Appointment of Arne Grimme as a Non-Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

414,193,016

506,752

1,262,914


Item 9: Re-appointment of Kira Radinsky as a Non-Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

406,071,115

8,169,967

1,721,600


Item 10: Re-appointment of Charles Ryan as a Non-Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

400,250,516

14,441,674

1,270,492


Item 11: Appointment of Matthew Weigand as a Non-Executive Director

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

414,184,894

505,075

1,272,713


Item 12: Amendment of Articles of Association of the Company, and authorization of Boaz Tal, General Counsel to the Company, and each lawyer and (candidate) civil-law notary of Warendorf, acting individually, to sign a notarial Deed of Amendment of the Articles of Association.

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

393,075,038

20,736,135

2,151,509


Item 13: Amendment of General Guidelines for Compensation of the Board of Directors

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

399,116,799

14,708,428

2,137,455


Item 14: Appointment of Auditors

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

415,724,883

56,308

181,491


Item 15: Designation of the Board of Directors as the competent body to issue from time to time Class A Shares up to an additional 20% of the issued share capital (excluding Class C Shares) of the Company for a period of five years from the AGM Date

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

399,060,809

14,801,824

2,100,049


Item 16: Designation of the Board of Directors as the competent body to exclude pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders in respect of the issue of Class A Shares for a period of five years from the AGM Date

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

393,002,569

20,744,607

2,215,506


Item 17: Authorization of the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to repurchase shares in the capital of the Company up to 20% of the issued share capital from time to time, in the case of Class A shares, against a purchase price equal to the market price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market of the Class A shares at the time of repurchase

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

401,299,780

14,483,756

179,146


Item 18: Cancellation of 40,000,000 Class A shares of the Company held in treasury

Number of Votes
For

Number of Votes
Against

Number of Votes
Abstained

415,705,815

56,557

200,310

***

