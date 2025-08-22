Boise State Selects Thelinku To Maximize Department Revenue Generation

MENAFN - News Direct)Boise State Athletics has entered into a strategic partnership with TheLinkU , a national leader in revenue solutions for college athletics. By providing enhanced infrastructure, technology, and integrated brand partnerships, TheLinkU will help Boise State expand nontraditional revenue streams and strengthen its financial position in the post-House Settlement era.

“As we celebrate Bronco Nation's unwavering investment in our future, integrating TheLinkU's resources into the life of our department is all about finding new ways to monetize our national brand,” said Jeramiah Dickey , Director of Athletics.“This partnership empowers us to think differently as we raise the bar for our department and our student-athletes during a transformative time in college athletics.”

TheLinkU will introduce fresh and diverse revenue opportunities for Boise State, leveraging its extensive portfolio of more than 30 business partners. This approach maximizes funding, drives cost efficiencies, and supports long-term financial sustainability for the university. As part of the collaboration, Boise State will reintroduce its previously announced Built Different Program as the Built Different Network, creating new ways for fans, alumni, and the Treasure Valley community to engage with and support the Broncos.

“In today's college sports landscape, revenue generation is the greatest challenge athletic departments face,” said Austin Elrod , founder and president of TheLinkU.“Universities are under immense pressure to fund programs efficiently, and our strategies help schools meet that challenge. Boise State's forward-thinking leadership has already positioned them as an industry leader, and together we can set the standard for programs that consistently punch above their weight.”

