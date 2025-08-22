INDOCHINO Announces New Fall/Winter 2025 Collection
"Our Fall/Winter 2025 collection doesn't chase novelty for its own sake," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "It builds on the pieces our customers return to again and again. True innovation comes through refinement, and this season is about delivering classics with sharper focus and modern ease."
Collection Highlights
-
The Return of the Check: Glen plaids and bold multi-checks reaffirm tailoring's most iconic pattern.
Softened Structure: Italian twills, tonal herringbones, and stretch wools balance structure with comfort.
Expanded Shirting: The latest Liberty Fabrics reimagine florals, microprints, and architectural detail.
Luxury in Layers: Wool-silk blends, flannel textures, and cream moleskin bring warmth and sophistication.
For INDOCHINO, Fall/Winter 2025 represents a confident continuation of its tailoring legacy. Archival in spirit, but designed for the present, this collection underscores the brand's belief that style endures when it is rooted in precision, substance, and refinement. Book your showroom appointment to see the full collection assortment, available in full exclusively in showroom.
About INDOCHINO
INDOCHINO is a global leader in made-to-measure apparel. Founded in 2007, the brand offers customizable garments crafted to each customer's precise measurements and delivered directly to their door. With almost 60 showrooms and 37 Nordstrom shop-in-shops across North America, INDOCHINO is redefining the retail experience through personalized service, modern design, and a seamless omnichannel approach.
Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom garment is made to the customer's precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free.
For more information, visit and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.
SOURCE Indochino Apparel Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment