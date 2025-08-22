Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025 Sets Harare Stage For Pan-African Style, October 812 At Hyatt Regency Harare, The Meikles

Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2025

Founded by industry pioneer Priscilla Chigariro, ZFW returns with a sharpened focus on craftsmanship, culture, and market access for African designers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW) today confirmed its 2025 edition for October 8–12, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Harare, The Meikles , signaling a new era of investment in Southern Africa's fashion economy and a compelling slate for international media and buyers.

Founded by Priscilla Chigariro, ZFW has been a launchpad for Zimbabwean and regional talent since 2009, cultivating a pipeline from atelier to editorial and retail.

This year's program is positioned to translate design stories into global demand-meeting editors, stylists, and buyers where craft, culture, and commerce intersect. The runway will highlight couture, ready-to-wear, leather goods, and hand-crochet alongside rising streetwear narratives-reflecting a market that's maturing fast and traveling far.

Why it matters now (for U.S. media):

Confirmed dates & venue make travel planning straightforward; accreditation is open and the venue partner underscores ZFW's institutional credibility.

Zimbabwe's global fashion moment is widening: the country is slated to host World Fashion Week® 2026, with Victoria Falls in the frame-another macro-signal that the region's fashion infrastructure is scaling.

Designers to watch (editor's short list)

LIN COUTURE (AmaLinda Chindori-Chininga) - modern couture, clean lines, and purpose-led capsules (50% of“Tina” proceeds to breast cancer patients).

KOKI KAMALA (Koketso Chiepe) - premium handcrafted leather and luxury RTW; a recent ZFW headliner.

GLC Exclusive (Graham L. Chabvamupero) - bespoke gowns, corsetry, and made-to-measure suits.

Serenity (Precious Kasongo) - confident mens & womenswear from a rising Harare creative.

Afro Jumbo (Evelyn Mubochwa) - dramatic occasionwear with red-carpet energy.

Vanisha Crochet (Vanisha Ramjee) - hand-crochet brand tapping the slow-luxury conversation.

Ntombi Couture (Thando Magumise) -“African opulence” with Dubai polish; AFWME co-founder.



About Zimbabwe Fashion Week

Zimbabwe Fashion Week is a platform and cultural catalyst dedicated to showcasing Zimbabwean and African design talent to the world. Established by Priscilla Chigariro, ZFW curates runway presentations, showrooms, and industry dialogues that connect designers with press, buyers, stylists, and consumers-elevating craft, commerce, and cultural exchange from Southern Africa to the global stage.

2025 Event Details

Dates: October 8–12, 2025

Venue Partner: Hyatt Regency Harare, The Meikles (Harare, Zimbabwe)

Media Accreditation: Open (details via ZFW official channels).

