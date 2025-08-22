Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of personal protective equipment for infection control has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market, which was worth $25.10 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $26.64 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. A few key elements that contributed to the growth in the historic period include elevated concerns about hospital-acquired infections, the implementation of stricter safety regulations in the workplace, expansion in the healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of surgeries, government initiatives for stockpiling, and a rise in medical tourism.

The market size for personal protective equipment for infection control is predicted to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, specifically expanding to $33.43 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This projected growth in the forecast period is due to a number of factors such as an increase in the world's aging population, the emergence and expansion of telehealth and home healthcare, enhanced infection control procedures, growth of ambulatory surgical centers, and an upsurge in public health investments. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period consist of the emergence of intelligent personal protective equipment, technological advancements in PPE materials, innovations in infection control technologies, sophisticated filtration technologies, and greater integration with telehealth/IoT platforms.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market Landscape?

The upsurge of infectious diseases is predicted to fuel the expansion of the personal protective equipment for infection control market in the future. These diseases, triggered by pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi, are transferable from one person to another or from the environment or animals to human beings, both directly or indirectly. There's been an increase in infectious diseases due to the popularity of urban living in crowded spaces along with escalating worldwide travel, which encourages easier transmission of diseases. Personal protective equipment (PPE) for infection control aids in decreasing infectious diseases as it enables healthcare personnel and individuals to develop a physical shield against pathogens, preventing immediate exposure to infectious agents. For example, the UK Health Security Agency reported in March 2025 that the rate of hospital admissions in England for infections and infectious diseases between 2023 and 2024 was almost double for those residing in the poorest 20% of localities versus those in wealthier regions. Furthermore, the GOV announced in February 2024 that the count of tuberculosis (TB) instances in England had risen from 4,380 in 2022 to 4,850 in 2023, marking an augmentation of 10.7%. Hence, it's evident that the escalation of infectious diseases is promoting the expansion of the personal protective equipment for infection control market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market?

Major players in the Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Cardinal Health Inc.

. Honeywell International Inc.

. 3M Company

. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

. Stryker Corporation

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. STERIS plc

. ELIS UK Limited

. Ansell Limited

. SHOWA Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market?

Leading firms in the personal protective equipment for infection control market are concentrating their efforts on creating novel products, such as advanced personal protective shields, to increase user safety, enhance comfort levels, and provide superior protection against airborne disease carriers. Advanced personal protective shields are cutting-edge face and body protective gear, designed using upgraded materials, ergonomic aesthetics, and increased safety features to provide an exceptional shield against contagious agents. For example, in March 2025, the American medical technology firm, Stryker Corporation, introduced the Steri-Shield 8 personal protection system, which is a state-of-the-art personal protective equipment designed specifically for healthcare professionals. This system is equipped with an adjustable helmet that can be customized through three contact points for a more secure fit, including a unique path for a ponytail making it easier for long-haired users. The Steri-Shield 8 offers an expanded visibility with a 22% increase in the field of view, a brighter helmet light, and an advanced fan system for cooling both the front and back of the neck, thus increasing user comfort. The various toga styles included in the system offer protection at the AAMI level 4 (2012), ensuring the strongest barrier against fluids and microorganisms. Moreover, it features a more streamlined battery and a highly efficient charging station, symbolizing Stryker's dedication toward innovation and user-friendly design in personal protective equipment.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market Growth

The personal protective equipment for infection control market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Gloves, Face Masks, Gowns And Coveralls, Eye Protection, Respirators

2) By Material Type: Latex, Nitrile, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Other Advanced Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Traditional Retail, Catalog Sales, Wholesalers And Distributors

4) By Application Area: Infection Prevention, Occupational Safety, Emergency Response, Aerosol Transmission Protection, Healthcare Settings

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Public Health Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Gloves: Disposable Gloves, Sterile Gloves, Non-Sterile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves

2) By Face Masks: Surgical Masks, N95 Respirators, KN95 Masks, Cloth Masks, Respirator Masks With Valves, Face Shields

3) By Gowns And Coveralls: Isolation Gowns, Surgical Gowns, Coveralls, Reusable Gowns, Disposable Gowns, Fluid-Resistant Gowns

4) By Eye Protection: Safety Goggles, Face Shields, Protective Glasses, Prescription Safety Glasses

5) By Respirators: Half-Face Respirators, Full-Face Respirators, Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR), Reusable Respirators, Disposable Respirators

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Personal Protective Equipment For Infection Control Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global market for personal protective equipment for infection control. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report takes into account several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

