Seven Attorneys Of Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America® 2026 Edition


2025-08-22 01:16:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven attorneys of Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., in Jacksonville, Florida, have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 Edition, primarily for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

The following Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. attorneys are included in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 Edition:

    • Thomas S. Edwards, Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Eric C. Ragatz: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Jennifer Reiber: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury – Plaintiffs
    • Katie DeSantis McCranie: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Katherine Loper: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Douglas Clifton: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Every attorney who was included in the 2026 Edition has earned recognition in the past as well. For example, Attorney Thomas Edwards, Jr. has been recognized since 2012, and Attorney Eric Ragatz has been recognized since 2017. Additionally, Attorney Jennie Edwards Tyler was nominated to the Best Lawyers® "Ones To Watch®" 2026 list.

The Best Lawyers in America uses a famously thorough Purely Peer Review® method to find and recognize outstanding legal professionals across the country. It is widely considered to be the most respectable source of attorney reviews and recognitions due to its strict selection methodology. Typically, it is rare for a law firm to have one attorney who is recognized among The Best Lawyers in America members, so with seven attorneys recognized for the 2026 Edition, it is a particularly exciting time for Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

For more information about The Best Lawyers in America and the recognitions earned by the attorneys of Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., in Jacksonville, Florida, visit . Inquiring parties should visit to learn more about the law firm and its award-winning attorneys.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Schenkel
[email protected]

SOURCE Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

