Paige Mayeux Recognized By Influential Women In 2025

SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Paige Mayeux as part of its 2025 Honorees, celebrating her trailblazing work in environmental chemistry, her bold leadership in the field, and her unwavering dedication to empowering other women in STEM. Paige Mayeux, a distinguished field chemist with over a decade of dedicated experience, has established herself as a leading expert in hazardous waste management, environmental cleanup, and chemical safety. Currently, she serves dual roles as HHW Technician III at Clean Harbors and Lead Field Chemist at NxGen Environmental. In these positions, Paige plays a pivotal role in disaster relief operations and the safe handling of hazardous materials. Her expertise has been instrumental in managing critical situations across the United States, including hurricane response initiatives in Tennessee and large-scale chemical stabilization projects in Arizona and Louisiana.With a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology (Cum Laude) from Southeastern Louisiana University, Paige fuses her academic achievements with extensive field knowledge. Her commitment to environmental safety, paired with her proven leadership in complex field operations, has garnered her a reputation for reliability and precision in a predominantly male industry. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Paige was honored with the Clean Harbors CleanPack Chemist of the Year Award in 2022, a testament to her unwavering dedication and professionalism.Paige emphasizes the importance of boldness in career advancement, sharing that the best advice she received was simply to "just go for it." This philosophy has driven her to encourage young women entering the field of environmental science and STEM to assert themselves and challenge stereotypes. She advocates for resilience and determination, urging women to defy expectations and demonstrate their capabilities continually.Despite the challenges of having to consistently prove herself in a competitive field, Paige views these obstacles as opportunities for personal and professional growth. She remains steadfast in her commitment to earning respect through her exemplary work ethic. At the heart of her approach are the guiding principles of respect, integrity, and kindness, which shape every interaction-whether in the workplace or in her personal life-bolstered by the steadfast support of her friends and family.As a passionate mentor, Paige aims to break barriers for women in science and inspire the next generation of female leaders in environmental chemistry. Her journey illustrates the impact of perseverance and the importance of fostering a supportive community within the industry. Through her continued efforts, Paige Mayeux not only advances her field but also champions the cause of equity and representation for women in STEM disciplines.Learn More about Paige Mayeux:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

