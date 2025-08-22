Inventhelp Inventor Develops Load Stabilizer For Flatbed Trucks (TKA-303)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a flatbed truck driver, and I have experienced wood walking while being transported. I thought there could be a better way to stabilize the load," said an inventor, from Locust Grove, Ga., "so I invented the STOP THE WALK. My design would keep the load safe and secure while traveling."

The invention provides an effective way to keep flatbed truck loads from shifting or sliding when driving. It also prevents the load from spilling onto the road. As a result, it increases safety, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a heavy-duty design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for flatbed truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TKA-303, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

