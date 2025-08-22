Chhattisgarh: Man Found Murdered In Sukma Police Probe Maoist Link

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Aug 22 (IANS) A wave of fear has gripped Arlampalli village in Sukma district after the blood-soaked body of a local man, Sodi Deva, was discovered early Friday morning near his residence.

The murder, which reportedly occurred late Thursday night, has triggered a high-level investigation, with police probing both personal enmity and possible Maoist involvement.

According to initial reports, villagers alerted authorities after finding Deva's body lying in a pool of blood. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Polampalli police station, an area long considered vulnerable to Maoist activity. The brutal nature of the killing and the location have raised suspicions of insurgent involvement.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nishant Pathak, who is leading the investigation, confirmed that police teams reached the spot promptly and have collected preliminary evidence.

“Although the murder took place in a deep interior village, the Maoist angle cannot be ruled out. However, the brutal way Maoists typically carry out killings does not confirm their involvement in this case, as he has received injuries from sticks. We recovered the body on Friday, and a post-mortem will be performed on Saturday. Once the post-mortem report comes in, we will be able to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the officer said.

The murder, prima facie, might have taken place on Thursday evening around 10 p.m., the officer added, noting that the area is Maoist-affected. He also recalled that a previous murder in the village was linked to witchcraft.

“We are examining all angles. While personal rivalry cannot be ruled out, the Maoist connection is also being thoroughly investigated,” the officer reiterated. However, he ruled out reports that Sodi Deva had any Maoist past or had surrendered earlier this year. He also denied any association between Deva and known Maoist groups or organisations.

“Deva is a very common surname and can be mistaken for a Maoist identity when two names are similar,” the officer clarified. Security forces have intensified patrolling in the region. The officer assured that the investigation would be conducted with urgency and impartiality.