Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Training Wheels For Dirt Bikes (SGM-498)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "After my grandson's training wheels kept breaking on his dirt bike, I thought there could be a sturdier and more durable option," said an inventor, from Farmersburg ̧ Ind., "so I invented SAFETY WHEELS. My design increases safety for young riders, and it could help prevent falls and injuries associated with traditional training wheels."

The invention provides a set of sturdy training wheels for children's dirt bikes. In doing so, it offers added stability and balance. As a result, it increases safety for kids. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children with dirt bikes and beginner dirt bike riders. Additionally, it will not damage the bike, and it offers an improved alternative to traditional training wheels.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-498, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

