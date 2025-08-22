Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Training Wheels For Dirt Bikes (SGM-498)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "After my grandson's training wheels kept breaking on his dirt bike, I thought there could be a sturdier and more durable option," said an inventor, from Farmersburg ̧ Ind., "so I invented SAFETY WHEELS. My design increases safety for young riders, and it could help prevent falls and injuries associated with traditional training wheels."
The invention provides a set of sturdy training wheels for children's dirt bikes. In doing so, it offers added stability and balance. As a result, it increases safety for kids. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children with dirt bikes and beginner dirt bike riders. Additionally, it will not damage the bike, and it offers an improved alternative to traditional training wheels.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-498, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment