INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether AVITA Medical, Inc. ("AVITA" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: RCEL) complied with federal securities laws. On August 7, 2025, AVITA reported second quarter 2025 results and revised its 2025 guidance, stating that the Company experienced a"significant headwind from a temporary gap in Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) payments to providers for the use of our flagship RECELL® System, which led to a weakening in demand. Multiple MACs initiated payments in July with resolution expected in Q3." Following this report, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

