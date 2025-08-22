Stephen Thomas Unveils The Universal Me: A Bold EP Spanning Love, Identity And Resilience

"Universal Me" Cover Art

Stephen Thomas on the set of "Breaking Hearts" music video

A fearless genre-bending journey that celebrates complexity and reinvention.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Five-time Grammy-considered artist Stephen Thomas returns with his most ambitious project yet, The Universal Me , a 5-track EP that refuses to be confined to a single sound or story. Out today, the project blends R&B, country, pop, hip-hop and alt-rock in a seamless exploration of love, heartbreak, resilience and self-discovery.

"This project is me saying out loud, 'I'm not just one thing.' I'm made of hip-hop, country, rock/punk, pop, R&B, and real-life experience-and The Universal Me is the sound of all those layers finally being heard," said Singer-Songwriter Stephen.

A Multifaceted Story in Five Tracks

The EP showcases Thomas's gift for crossing emotional and musical borders:

-“Breaking Hearts” - the breakout single - is a raw anthem for letting go of toxic ties, paired with a cinematic music video directed by Will Thomas.

-“Strange Love” explores modern relationships, emotional walls, and the push-pull of connection, alongside a music video directed by Will Thomas.

-“Outstanding” (featuring DJ Unk) is an upbeat, R&B-driven tribute to confidence and love, blending nostalgic energy of the classic R&B soul record by The Gap Band with modern swagger.

-“Feening For Love” captures the longing and frustration of navigating half-hearted relationships.

-“Come Home to Me” marks Thomas's foray into country, weaving Nashville storytelling with soulful R&B undertones to deliver an emotional ode to resilience and love.

The Universal Me was born from Thomas's determination to express every facet of who he is: as a creator, a person, and a survivor.“Every song on this EP is a reflection of something I've felt, survived, or dreamed of,” he said.“Whether it's pain, passion, or power, I let it out through hip-hop, R&B, country, or even alt-rock energy. Music isn't about fitting in - it's about being free enough to tell your story, your way.”

Fans of Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, MGK, Morgan Wallen, and Blink-182 will find something to love in this project's blend of soulful melodies, raw lyrics, and genre-spanning production.

"I didn't create The Universal Me just to be heard-I created it to connect. Whether you're drawn to the soul of R&B, the grit of punk, or the storytelling of country, there's something in this project that speaks to the real you," said Stephen.

Fresh off the successful release of“Breaking Hearts” and“Stay Strong,” Thomas continues to build on a career marked by viral moments, national media coverage and Top 60 placements on Active Rock Radio. His journey from Charleston, WV to a national audience has seen major collaborations, red carpet appearances at events like BET Live, and global recognition on MTV, Revolt TV, Vibe, Earmilk, and The Source (which named him an“Artist to Watch in 2025”).

__

About Stephen Thomas:

Stephen Thomas is an artist redefining genre boundaries and commanding attention across the music industry. Hailing from Charleston, West Virginia, and recently named an“Artist to Watch in 2025” by The Source, Stephen is a pioneering voice in what he calls the Universal genre-a blend of sonic influences that continues to evolve with his latest foray into rock and alternative music.

His transition into the rock space is already making waves. Stephen's debut alternative record and music video for“Back Home” was featured on MTV, and the song continued to climb the Active Rock Radio charts into the Top 60. The single went viral on TikTok with over 500,000 views in just 24 hours, while both“Back Home” and his breakout anthem“Stay Strong”-a heartfelt tribute to military personnel, autoimmune warriors, and those facing mental health challenges-have been featured on major editorial playlists across Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more.

“Breaking Hearts,” and now "The Universal Me," build on this momentum, showcasing a raw, emotive sound that reflects his bold artistic reinvention. Comparisons to artists like MGK, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, and Shaboozey speak to his wide-ranging appeal and boundary-pushing creativity.

As a national touring artist, Stephen's resume includes five Grammy Award considerations as an independent act, a #2 spot on the iTunes Charts with“Best Days,” and global exposure through Revolt TV with his video for“Search Me.” From his early beginnings to signing with SkeeloMusik/Sony RED in 2013 and later finding his artistic home with Creative Hearts Entertainment, Stephen's journey has been one of constant growth and reinvention.

Beyond the music, Stephen's story and sound have been spotlighted in MTV, Vibe Magazine, Swagger, Hype Magazine, Earmilk, V13, and The Source, among others. He's performed alongside iconic names and walked red carpets at major events including the BET Live Experience.

Ten years into his career, Stephen continues to follow the advice that shaped his path: stay true to yourself. It's a message that drives his music and fuels his mission to inspire the next generation of artists.

All of Stephen's latest releases-including“The Universal Me"-are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and all major platforms. For updates, videos, and exclusive content, visit the links below.



Dawn Jones

Pressed Fresh Collective

+1 334-470-3611

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.