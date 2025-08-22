Meghalaya Govt Planning Dedicated Drug Treatment Centres: Health Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Aug 22 (IANS) Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, on Friday, admitted that the state's healthcare institutions are not adequately equipped to deal with the complex medical challenges posed by drug addiction and announced plans to strengthen long-term treatment facilities.

"Drug use in Meghalaya is scaling to alarming heights. As Health Minister, I am aware of the fact that our institutions are not yet prepared to handle the complex treatment required for these cases. We are working on it and trying our best to establish an efficient, rolling health facility to address this crisis," Lyngdoh told reporters here.

She said that an inter-departmental committee has been formed, comprising representatives from the health, social welfare and education departments, to chalk out a comprehensive plan.

"They will jointly pen down the compulsory steps that need to be taken immediately," she added.

The Minister said the state government is also considering redeploying underutilised medical facilities such as community health centres (CHCs) for drug addiction treatment.

"If a CHC is redundant in terms of patient use, we should redesignate it to ensure it is utilised properly, especially for drug rehabilitation," she noted.

Lyngdoh's remarks come in the wake of a disturbing incident in which a school student was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a needle, potentially exposing her to health risks.

She said such cases, though sporadic, are alarming and require both law enforcement action and deeper assessment of circumstances.

Highlighting the state's Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) policy, Lyngdoh said it provides an opportunity for "multipronged intervention, redressal and corrective measures".

She stressed the importance of institutionalising drug treatment through a mix of medical, social and community-driven efforts.

"We are seized with the problem and determined to ensure DREAM doesn't remain confined to government preparedness but evolves into a strong institutional mechanism," she said.

The Minister also announced that a fully dedicated drug treatment centre would soon be established in Shillong and Tura.

She also highlighted the recent setting up of an all-women rehabilitation centre, terming it a "significant milestone" in the state's fight against substance abuse.