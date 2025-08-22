Legendary Swiss Brand BILATTE Ushers In Home Medical Beauty Care 3.0 Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREUX, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILATTE, a legendary medical research and recuperation brand originating from Montreux, Switzerland, known as the "global anti-aging holy land", announced today the revolutionary opening of the "Home Medical Research and Beauty Care 3.0 Era". Faced with the increasingly refined and efficient skin whitening needs of users, BILATTE will inherit the century old nursing wisdom and cutting-edge biotechnology from Montreux's top sanatorium, and is committed to seamlessly integrating professional hospital level luxury pet whitening effects, scientific safety concepts, and cutting-edge technology into daily home scenarios, creating a more efficient, reassuring, and convenient Swiss medical research level solution.

This upgrade focuses on the brand's core product,BILATTE's core Aurora Whitening body series, acclaimed globally. Its star product, Whitening Body Milk, underwent a major enhancement.

Key Highlights: As a key product that marks the beginning of the 3.0 era, the upgraded version of the product embodies the brand's century old wisdom and the scientific research achievements of the world's top dermatology laboratories, allowing you to enjoy the same care effects as Swiss beauty salon at home.

"5A Brightening Technology": Integrating the brand's core ingredient, international patented bio sapphire essence, and highly efficient active ingredients, through multi-channel synergistic brightening of the skin, achieving "1 application to start shining and transforming".

"Safe-A&Whiten" Scientific Whitening: BILATTE adheres to the integrated skincare principles of "Safe" (foundation), "Accelerated" (overcome hurdles quickly), and "Ewhite" (comprehensive whitening goal). The upgraded formula prioritizes exceptional efficacy while elevating safety assurance.

Rooted in a century-old sanatorium legacy, BILATTE pioneered "Full-Dermal Whitening Therapy" in the 1900s, collaborating with top labs in Switzerland, Germany, and China to redefine whitening standards. The upgraded Aurora Body Milk embodies this vision.

"Users' pursuit of ultimate whitening drives our 3.0 Era," stated the CEO. "We merge Montreux's care philosophy with advanced medical research. This upgrade empowers women worldwide to experience safer, faster, beauty salon level whitening luxuries at home, empowering them with confidence and radiance from the inside out."

About BILATTE:

Adhering to the skincare philosophy of Swiss beauty sanatoriums and upholding the spirit of Swiss precision medical research, BILATTE is committed to providing global consumers with safer, more effective, and cutting-edge beauty care solutions. The brand's core ingredients have repeatedly received international patents and the BSB Raw Material Innovation Award. With a professional approach to research and development, BILATTE precisely replicates the spa-grade luxury care experience. As a pioneer in the "3.0 Era of Med-Beauty," BILATTE continues to safeguard the radiant future of every inch of skin.

