Registration Of Share Capital Increase In IDEX Biometrics 22 August 2025

The share capital increase related to the Tranche 2 and underwriting shares have been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The Tranche 2 ander underwriting shares will be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication by the Company of a

prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Following the issue, the Company's share capital will be NOK 56,909,707 divided into 56,909,707 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.

