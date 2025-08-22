Registration Of Share Capital Increase In IDEX Biometrics 22 August 2025
The share capital increase related to the Tranche 2 and underwriting shares have been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The Tranche 2 ander underwriting shares will be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication by the Company of a
prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.
Following the issue, the Company's share capital will be NOK 56,909,707 divided into 56,909,707 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.
Contact person
Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit
About this notice
This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 22 August 2025 at 17:30 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (“STA”) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
