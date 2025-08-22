NAWBO Silicon Valley Marks 50 Years With San José Vice Mayor Keynote And New Board Installation

NAWBO Silicon Valley celebrates 50 years of advocacy for women entrepreneurs, marking its legacy of leadership, innovation, and impact in the region.

Celebration honors outgoing board, welcomes 2025–2026 leaders, and highlights NAWBO's 50 years of advocacy for women entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

- San José Vice Mayor Pam FoleySAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Silicon Valley Chapter will host its 2025–2026 Board Celebration on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at San José City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, Meeting Rooms 118–119. The event will honor the outgoing Board, welcome the incoming 2025–2026 Board, and commemorate NAWBO's 50 years of national advocacy for women entrepreneurs, including the landmark H.R. 5050 Women's Business Ownership Act .Vice Mayor Pam Foley will deliver the keynote address and administer the oath of office for the new board.“As a former small business owner, I know the importance of organizations like NAWBO. I am proud to support their mission of empowering women entrepreneurs, advocating for equity, and building a thriving, inclusive business environment in San José and beyond,” said Foley.This special evening will feature networking, recognition of the 2024–2025 Board, and the installation of the 2025–2026 Board of Directors. The event will also spotlight NAWBO's continued impact as it celebrates its 50th anniversary of advancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs."It has been an honor to serve NAWBO Silicon Valley and witness the growth of our community of women entrepreneurs. Together, we have strengthened our voice in advocacy, expanded our reach, and created lasting connections that will continue to shape the future of women-owned businesses in our region,” said Wendy Roberts, Outgoing President, reflecting on her term and the progress achieved in elevating the visibility and influence of women entrepreneurs throughout Silicon Valley.The evening also marks the transition of leadership to the incoming President.“As we embark on this next chapter, my vision is to honor our strong foundation while driving innovation and inclusivity. At NAWBO Silicon Valley, we will continue to champion women leaders, cultivate collaboration, and create pathways for every entrepreneur to thrive with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed,” said the Incoming President, Leena Mendoza.The celebration will also honor Margaret Smith, Founder of NAWBO Silicon Valley , whose vision sparked the movement locally and influenced the organization nationally.“It all began in my living room, where we hosted NAWBO SV's very first meeting,” Margaret recalled.“That gathering brought together women entrepreneurs to share resources, inspire one another, and advocate for greater opportunities. It has been incredible to see how this community has grown into a powerful force that continues to empower women locally, nationally, and internationally.”Margaret's leadership quickly expanded beyond Silicon Valley. Within a few years, she joined NAWBO's National Board of Directors and became National President in her seventh year. Her presidency was marked by groundbreaking achievements, including securing Wells Fargo as a national sponsor, paving the way for enduring corporate partnerships, and helping establish a $1 billion loan fund for women business owners, which expanded access to capital nationwide. Her advocacy extended to testifying before Congress, participating in high-level meetings at the White House and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and building global connections for women entrepreneurs, including outreach in Russia during the Soviet era.Today, NAWBO SV continues to carry forward Margaret's legacy, serving as a vibrant hub for women business owners and advocating for their success across local, national, and international spheres.Corporate Partners Honored: Bright Bird Creative, Miles Consulting Group, Copa Breeze, Bank of America, and Silicon Valley Business Journal.Event Details:Date: August 28, 2025Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PMLocation: San José City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St, Meeting Rooms 118–119Cost: $25 Member / $30 Non-Member / $15 Student / Complimentary for Corporate PartnersParking: 4th Street Parking Garage (no validation)About NAWBO Silicon ValleyThe National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Silicon Valley Chapter is a premier nonprofit organization dedicated to the economic, social, and political advancement of women entrepreneurs. As part of NAWBO National, the only dues-based organization representing women business owners across all industries. The Silicon Valley chapter serves as a hub for leadership development, advocacy, and strategic business connections.

Leslie Murdock

NAWBO SV

+1 925-237-1055

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.