Pumpalarm Offers Textlight Wastewater Level Monitoring Kit

An Indianapolis-based company addresses critical infrastructure monitoring needs through cellular technology solution for municipal and industrial applications.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Municipal wastewater systems and industrial facilities face ongoing challenges in preventing overflow incidents that can lead to environmental contamination and regulatory violations. The TextLight Wastewater Level Monitoring Kit , manufactured by PumpAlarm , emerges as a crucial tool, offering a range of features tailored to address high-level or low-level conditions within wet wells or open water tanks.

This kit is particularly valuable in municipal wastewater applications, where it plays a pivotal role in alerting end-users to potential high-level conditions, thereby preventing overflow incidents. The monitoring solution addresses a critical need in infrastructure management where timely notifications can prevent costly environmental damage and regulatory reporting requirements.

The TextLight Wastewater Monitoring Kit features a 120V cellular alarm unit paired with a 19 ft wastewater float switch to alert you of high-level or low-level conditions within wet wells or open water tanks. The cellular-based system provides continuous monitoring capabilities that remain operational even during power outages, addressing a significant limitation of traditional Wi-Fi-based monitoring systems.

"PumpAlarm is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures," said John K., a customer who has experience with the company's monitoring solutions.

Established in 2013, Pumpalarm has evolved into a comprehensive solution for all your pump monitoring requirements. With a collective experience of over two decades, inherited from our affiliate company, OmniSite, which designs monitors for various municipalities nationwide, we identified a void in the residential sector. This background in municipal monitoring has informed the development of solutions that address real-world infrastructure challenges.

The TextLight Wastewater Monitoring Kit features a float switch designed to hang inside wet wells or open surface tanks, facilitating the detection of high-level or low-level conditions. The system provides versatility through its configurable detection capabilities, allowing users to monitor either high-level conditions, low-level conditions, or both with the addition of an extra float.

Key applications include:

.Municipal Wastewater Management: In municipal wastewater applications, the TextLight Wastewater Monitoring Kit serves as a critical component of the monitoring infrastructure, alerting operators to high-level or low-level conditions within wet wells or open surface tanks. By providing timely notifications, it enables proactive intervention to prevent overflow incidents, reduce IDEM reporting, and safeguard public health and the environment.

.Industrial Wastewater Treatment: Industrial facilities rely on the TextLight Wastewater Monitoring Kit to monitor liquid levels in wastewater treatment systems, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and minimizing the risk of environmental contamination.

.Commercial Building Management: Commercial buildings with onsite wastewater management systems benefit from the TextLight Wastewater Monitoring Kit's ability to monitor liquid levels in lift stations and pump chambers.

"With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand," explained Thomas J., another customer who uses the monitoring system.

The complete kit includes 1 TextLight Alarm Unit, 1 Wastewater Float Switch with 19' cable length, 1 6VDC Rechargeable Battery with mounting pocket, 1 Bushing, TextLight Accessory Bag, 1 User Guide, and 1 Year Warranty.

This gap becomes evident when conventional Wi-Fi monitors fail during power outages, leaving your property vulnerable to water damage. By utilizing cellular technology, we ensure continuous monitoring and alerts, even in the event of a power failure. The cellular approach provides reliable connectivity that is particularly important for critical infrastructure monitoring.

All pumpalarm devices, including TextLight, require an annual subscription for cellular network connectivity. Priced at $75.00 a year, this service is essential for maintaining 24/7 monitoring capabilities. The company maintains service coverage across the United States and offers a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

"PumpAlarm and sensors are a sigh of relief," noted Steve K., reflecting the peace of mind that reliable monitoring provides to facility operators.

At PumpAlarm, our mission is to provide reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure the safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for our customers. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality products that safeguard homes, businesses, and communities from the risks associated with pump failures and water damage.

Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO, leads the company's continued focus on developing solutions that address real-world monitoring challenges. Dribot, LLC ("Dribot") warrants to you that products will be free from defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and service for one (1) year from the purchase date. The company also maintains comprehensive return and refund policies, including a 100% money back guarantee on products and cellular service if cellular reception is not present at the installation location.

The TextLight Wastewater Level Monitoring Kit serves facilities nationwide, providing reliable monitoring solutions for customers who require dependable alert systems for their critical infrastructure.

To explore more about the TextLight Wastewater Level Monitoring Kit or other monitoring solutions, visit shop , contact +1 888-454-5051, or read customer insights on the PumpAlarm blog .

###

About PumpAlarm

PumpAlarm (about-us ) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

.To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

.PumpAlarm offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

.The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

Tom Ward

Pumpalarm

+1 317-694-0207

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.