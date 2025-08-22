Mackenzie Realty Capital Announces Acquisition Of Shares Of The Company By Its Adviser, CEO, And Affiliates Resulting In Ownership Of Over 6% Of The Outstanding Shares Of The Company
Mr. Dixon said,“We have purchased a significant number of the Company's shares because we believe it is a good investment and that the value of the shares substantially exceeds the market price. While the Company has faced some headwinds in this economy and interest rate environment, we believe the Company has turned the corner. We successfully refinanced our Hollywood multifamily property, we refinanced one of our office properties in Napa, CA, and we have now received the first certificate of occupancy for our multifamily development, Aurora at Green Valley . We believe in the future of MacKenzie and have put our own money where our conviction is.”
Further, on August 21, 2025, the Company received a letter from the listing qualifications department staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is back in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
About MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc.
MacKenzie, founded in 2013, is a West Coast-focused REIT that intends to invest at least 80% of its total assets in real property, and up to a maximum of 20% of its total assets in illiquid real estate securities. We intend for the real property portfolio to be approximately 50% multifamily and 50% boutique class A office. The current portfolio includes interests in 4 multifamily properties and 8 office properties plus 2 multifamily developments.
For more information, please contact MacKenzie at (800) 854-8357. Please visit our website at:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to remain financially healthy, and our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“should,”“will,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target,”“trajectory,”“focus,”“work to,”“attempt,”“pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. For a further discussion of factors that could cause our future results, performance, or transactions to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, please see the section titled“Risk Factors” in annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
89 Davis Road, Suite 100 . Orinda, California 94563 . Toll-Free (800) 854-8357 . Local (925) 631-9100 .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment