Visa Anxiety To Join Forces With Falling Doves And Jimi Boswell For Cross-Atlantic UK Tour

Presented by BCMG - Opening Night: 5 September, Rough Trade Liverpool

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This September, three distinctive acts from three corners of the globe will share one stage in a rare co-headline run that blends cinematic alt-rock, American indie grit, and London singer-songwriter soul.Visa Anxiety, the widescreen bilingual alt-rock project fronted by vocalist, songwriter, and producer Emilio Wang, will embark on their first-ever co-headline UK tour, presented by BCMG. Launching 5 September at Rough Trade Liverpool, the short run will also hit Manchester and London, with those dates to be announced.From the sweeping emotional arcs of Visa Anxiety's East-meets-West sound, to Falling Doves' road-tested American rock swagger, to Jimi Boswell's Bowie-esque songwriting finesse, the bill offers a night built for deep-listening music fans and big-stage dreamers alike.About Visa AnxietySince forming in 2019, Visa Anxiety has carved out a distinct space in modern rock, fusing East Asian guitar textures with UK alt-rock atmospheres and weaving bilingual (English/Mandarin) lyricism into sweeping, emotionally charged arrangements.The band has amassed millions of streams, toured China and the UK, and appeared at Sound City (Size? Artist Programme) and Space's 25th Anniversary Tour. The new album What Can I Get For You? Love, featuring the soaring single Life Is Worth It, marks the start of an ambitious international push, with a 2026 China homecoming tour and US dates already in motion.Tour Dates:.5 September – Rough Trade, Liverpool.Manchester – TBA.London, UK – TBATickets and Info:ROUGH TRADETickets and routing updates will be announced via BCMG and the artists' official channels. Follow Visa Anxiety, Falling Doves, and Jimi Boswell for presale details and announcements.

Hannah Schubert

Black Cherry Music Group

+1 424-358-0589

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.