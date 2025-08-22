INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Marinemax, Inc. - HZO
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MarineMax, Inc. ("MarineMax" or the "Company") (NYSE: HZO ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether MarineMax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 24, 2025, MarineMax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, MarineMax cut its profit guidance by half at the midpoint to $0.45 to $0.95 per share, compared to prior guidance of $1.40 to $2.40 per share. MarineMax's Chief Executive Officer stated that "[a] combination of ongoing economic uncertainty, evolving trade policies and geopolitical tensions contributed to weak retail demand across the recreational marine industry in the June quarter," adding that the challenging business conditions is leading consumers to delay purchases until conditions improve.
On this news, MarineMax's stock price fell $4.61 per share, or 16.87%, to close at $22.71 per share on July 24, 2025.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members.
