Atrevia® 360° Named 2025“Preventative Pet Care Product Of The Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced Atrevia® 360° as the“Preventative Pet Care Product of the Year.”

Petmedica, a specialized pet line from Agrovet Market, leader in the development of veterinary products, is recognized for its innovative oral antiparasitic soft chew, the first and only formulation to combine Fluralaner, Moxidectin, and Praziquantel in a single, palatable dose. Atrevia® 360° provides long-lasting, simultaneous protection against external parasites (fleas, ticks, and mites) and internal parasites, including gastrointestinal, pulmonary, and cardiac nematodes, as well as cestodes (tapeworms).

Formulated with praziquantel, Atrevia® 360° eliminates all relevant canine tapeworm species, such as Echinococcus granulosus and Dipylidium caninum. It is rapidly absorbed and, in the parasite, causes contraction, paralysis, disruption of metabolism, and eventually death, by disrupting their calcium balance and membrane permeability. Fluralaner Isoxazoline works by blocking the chloride channels of ionotropic receptors of the nervous system of fleas, ticks and mites. Moxidectin, a second-generation macrocyclic lactone, binds to receptors that increase membrane permeability to chloride ions in nematodes, causing an irreversible resting state, paralysis and death.

Atrevia® 360° offers advanced taste masking technology with a coating made through a specialized granulation process. The formulation incorporates bitter taste receptor blockers, masking bitterness and enhancing palatability for higher treatment compliance. A single dose delivers up to 12 weeks of protection against ectoparasites. Its systemic activity begins within 90 minutes, eliminating 100% of fleas within eight hours and susceptible ticks within 12 hours. The chew is safe for puppies and pregnant/lactating females. In addition, its effectiveness does not decrease due to contact with water and can be used on the same day as bathing.

“We are honored to accept the 'Preventative Pet Care Product of the Year' award from Pet Innovation. We created Atrevia® 360° to meet a growing veterinary and consumer demand for broad-spectrum, simplified, all-in-one and long-acting parasite control,” said Dr. Umberto Calderón, CEO of Agrovet Market.“This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering next-generation veterinary products designed to improve outcomes for pets and their families.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“With its unique formulation, taste masking technology, duration of action, and a broader therapeutic spectrum, Atrevia® 360° redefines what parasite protection entails. When it comes to parasite control, the market is dominated by monthly treatments that only target part of the parasite burden - usually either external or internal,” said Travis GranAGt, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“Atrevia® 360° is not just an advancement, it's a paradigm shift in parasitology. This formula embodies the future of preventive care in pet health and transforms standards not just in veterinary parasitology, but in how we care for the dogs who are part of our families.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

About Petmedica

Petmedica is the companion animal line of Agrovet Market, a Peruvian company dedicated to the development and export of veterinary pharmaceutical products. With over 30 years of experience, the company has built a strong international presence through the development of innovative, needs-based products and robust technical sales support. Its portfolio of veterinary medicines is widely recognized in the Peruvian market and is distributed across Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Today, Agrovet Market stands as one of Peru's leading exporters of veterinary pharmaceuticals, driven by a commitment to quality, creativity, and global animal health.



